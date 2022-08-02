Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls earns care recognition

Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls has been recognized as a 2022 Silver-Achievement in Quality Award recipient by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.

The Silver award is the second of three distinctions possible through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, which recognizes providers across the nation that have demonstrated improved quality outcomes for staff, residents and individuals with disabilities in long-term and post-acute care. Each application is reviewed and judged against a set of nationally recognized standards for achieving excellence. Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls achieved a Bronze National Quality Award in June 2021.

“I applaud Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls for reaching this important milestone in their quality journey,” said the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board Chair Tammy Kelly. “This achievement celebrates the commitment and fortitude of Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls to find ways to enhance the lives of its residents and staff.”

The program, presented by the leading association in long-term and post-acute care, honors association members across the country who have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care for seniors and people with disabilities. This year, 40 skilled nursing care centers, three assisted living communities and three skilled nursing/assisted living providers in 24 states and the District of Columbia achieved the Silver Award.

“We are honored to be recognized on a national level for the compassionate care we so proudly serve veterans with. It is our privilege to serve our members and their families with the same pledge of loyalty and commitment they gave to our great nation,” said Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls Executive Director Katie Plendl. “I am proud of the quality care and personalized services our team delivers every day. We are grateful to share this recognition with everyone at our care community.”

Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls is one of the state of Wisconsin’s three veterans skilled nursing facilities for veterans administered by the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.

“At our Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls, every employee demonstrates a dedication to the well-being of the veterans in our care,” said Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar. “The staff maintains a safe and healthy environment for all our residents, and their commitment never waivers. I’m so proud of the national recognition the home is receiving — it is well-deserved.”

Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls is managed by Health Dimensions Group, a leading post-acute, long-term care and senior living consulting and management firm based in Minneapolis.