WisCorps Summer Day Camps have open volunteer spots available

WisCorps will host Summer Day Camps in August, and is looking for volunteers and participants to assist nature teachers in handing out materials, managing campers and other small tasks such as head counts.

The camps' protocols for participants align with the La Crosse School District, with campers wearing masks inside, staying socially distanced and washing their hands frequently.

Prospective volunteers can shadow a camp session prior to joining if they'd like to see how the camp is structured. Camps will take place at Myrick Park, Monday through Friday until August 20, with a break for July 4. If interested in helping out, contact Shannon Columb at shannon.columb@wiscorps.org.

