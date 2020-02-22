Wiscosin football: Neenah's Van Dyke a real kicking prospect

Jung saw immediately that Van Dyke was going to be a special-teams weapon for the Rockets. Van Dyke was the kickoff specialist for Neenah before taking over placekicking duties.

“We just watched how effortlessly he would kick the ball and how far it would sail. We were just so amazed. He was always so relaxed. He’d just come up, kick the ball, and it was always so fluid. The ball just exploded off his foot,” Jung said.

“I compare it to Usian Bolt the 100-meter dash — he’s so fast, but what he’s doing is so effortless.”

Van Dyke grew up playing soccer and knew he had a good amount of kicking power, but he didn’t start to dedicate himself to learning the finer points of kicking until midway through his high school career. Once he did, however, the growth was quick.

He went to a Kohl’s training camp the summer before his junior season and impressed Radke with his kickoffs, and Radke encouraged him to continue to sharpen his skills. Van Dyke spent time each day after practice going over every step, every motion of his kicks.

“For about a half-hour to an hour, I would just focus on extra points. A simple kick like that, really focus on my form and technique because that would be what you execute for longer field goals,” Van Dyke said.