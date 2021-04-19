With Aaron Jones back and AJ Dillon ready for more, Packers still seek options

“I feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface to enter (my) prime yet,” Jones said after his new deal was announced. “I feel like I’ve still got a lot of growing to do, and I think it’s going to be scary for a lot of people. (If I) just continue to grind and work, I’ll be right where I want to be.”

While Jones is coming off his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season, Dillon’s rookie year was a challenge — thanks primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only was he part of a 2020 draft class that had zero on-field work during an offseason spent entirely in the virtual realm and didn’t have the benefit of preseason games to get up to NFL game speed, but Dillon also missed five games after learning he’d tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 1.

Still, the 6-foot, 247-pound Dillon flashed his vast potential in a Dec. 27 victory over Tennessee, when he saw his most extensive playing time of the season with Williams (quadriceps) sidelined and delivered with 124 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries — more production than he had in all the other regular-season games combined (25 carries, 118 yards, zero TDs).