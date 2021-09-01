With David Bakhtiari set to start season on PUP list, here’s what it means for the Packers

“I felt pretty comfortable about it, especially since last year he played a significant amount of tackle reps and at the time,” Stenavich said. “Once David was hurt and Rick was gone, we really didn’t have any other option for an established guy to go out there and play left tackle other than moving Billy over there. I felt pretty good about it.”

There has been some hope among the Packers’ staff that Bakhtiari might be able to play earlier than the PUP would allow, but that would have meant carrying him on the 53-man roster and making him a game-day inactive each week. Bakhtiari was not eligible for the short-term injured reserve list because his injury is a preexisting one from last season, which is why he had not yet passed his physical to begin practicing during training camp. Players cannot go from the PUP list to the roster to IR in one cycle for the same injury.

As a result, Bakhtiari will be in mentor mode for potentially half the season.

“I really have a lot of respect for Elgton. I think he’s a great player. I think he has even more to give, even more than I think he even knows,” Bakhtiari said earlier in camp. “And I’ve told him this and I’ll tell you guys (also): My goal is to make sure he can become the best Elgton Jenkins he can be.

“He can be something special. He’s an awesome player, great person in the offensive line room, great person in the locker room. And I think one thing that kind of goes unnoticed with him is also his attitude. He’s a dog, straight up.”

