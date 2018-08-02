EAGAN, Minn. — Laquon Treadwell has spent the early portion of training camp turning heads, especially in the red zone, and doing so with a sense of joy rarely exhibited during his first two seasons.
A first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, the 23-year-old Treadwell hasn’t lived up to his billing, barely playing as a rookie and catching 20 passes for 200 yards last season. That lack of production has weighed on Treadwell, entering the third year of a rookie contract paying a guaranteed $9.6 million.
“You have all these goals, and when you fall short, you kind of stress yourself out,” Treadwell said. “Sometimes it takes time. Now I feel like I’m coming into my role. I just want to relax and have fun. That’s the biggest thing for me.”
At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Treadwell certainly has the size to be a productive NFL receiver and already has spent time working with the first team alongside the dynamic duo of Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.
“I’m really proud of (Treadwell),” offensive coordinator John DeFilippo said. “He has worked his butt off to really improve. I think from what I’ve heard, he has matured. You see a young man having some success and not letting that success go to his head.
“We are going to continually challenge him every single day to stay mentally focused. He can do that. There is no doubt in my mind he can do that. I’m really happy where he is right now.”
Treadwell said the biggest factor in his improvement has been cleaning up what he called “off-the-field issues” that had been following him since he arrived from the University of Mississippi. Treadwell declined to elaborate, saying only that he needed “better people around me.”
“It was just a lot of stress, and that built up and caused a lot of different things,” he said. “I would have fun out here (on the field) and go home and go through it.”
“I didn’t have a (personal) team to help me manage everything that comes with being a professional,” Treadwell added. “It bit me in the (rear) a little bit. I got better people in my circle. It’s just allowed me to come in here and focus on work and not think World War II is going on.”
Treadwell, who hails from Chicago, said he has spoken with peers who went through “similar situations.”
“They had to get their off-the-field issues together so they could be who they want to be on the field,” he said. “I’m at peace now. I can just go play and have fun and compete.”
Treadwell is mainly competing with receiver Kendall Wright for reps but considering his performance in training camp could have the inside track.
“We are off to a great start,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “He is having a great start to training camp. I am excited for what he is going to grow into this season. He has been getting a lot of reps, a lot of looks, and I am really pleased with what he has done so far in a handful of practices.”
Treadwell is pleased with himself, too, although he knows he needs to keep working.
“You’ve just got to keep getting better; that’s the nature of the beast,” he said. “Some people come in ready. Some people come in and they’ve got to develop. I understand that. I don’t stress about the journey that got me to this point.”
FOR THE LONG HAUL:
After placating Mike Zimmer this offseason by locking up middle linebacker Erik Kendricks and defensive end Danielle Hunter, general manager Rick Spielman shifted his focus back to the offensive side of the ball on Tuesday, signing wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a five-year, $72 million extension.
Those deals, and the three-year, $84 million contract that Cousins signed in March, make it clear the Vikings are all-in with the core of a team that begins its season Sept 9 against the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“We want to balance out economics on both sides of the ball,” Spielman explained. “Hopefully having some of these offensive guys playing together and locked in for a while, we’ll be able to achieve that.”
Other offensive players, such as running back Dalvin Cook and wide receiver Adam Thielen, are under contract until 2021, and tight end Kyle Rudolph is under contract until 2020.
That means, in theory, the Vikings have the pieces in place to make a couple of runs at the Super Bowl over the next couple of years without getting too bogged down in contract negotiations, at least on the offensive side of the ball.
“Like I said, we’ve looked through 2019, we’ve looked through 2020,” said Spielman, who credited salary cap guru Rob Brzezinski with structuring the contracts in a way that allows the Vikings flexibility down the road. “It rewards the player and is also ideal on how we want our contracts.”
As far as Spielman is concerned, he wants each contract negotiation to be a win for both sides.
“We go in with an attitude of, ‘Listen. Your guy deserves the money he’s going to get. We also need some things, too, so we need to come to a common ground,’ “ he said. “We don’t want to lose these players. We also have parameters we have work within.”
With Spielman running the show, there’s a sense of stability within the Vikings organization.
“I love it,” Cousins said. “It’s not a luxury we have in the NFL these days. There is a lot of change year in and year out. I’ve come to accept that and understand that we can’t use that as an excuse. As the new players come in, including myself, we have to learn quickly and get caught up to speed and go.”
“If we can develop continuity that’s just a bonus,” the quarterback added. “Now we’ve got to stay healthy and keep those guys on the field. I think it can really make a difference if we can have it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.