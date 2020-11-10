With Tyler Ervin’s expanding role, Packers offense enjoying getting its ‘Swerve’

GREEN BAY — Davante Adams knew the kind of player Tyler Ervin could be in the Green Bay Packers offense before just about anyone — except perhaps offensive line coach Adam Stenavich
“I mean, I’m going to be real,” Adams, the Packers star wideout, confessed. “I didn’t know that he would have this type of impact on the team.”
But?
“But I’ll be the first to tell you that I knew what he was capable of long before you guys did.”
Entering Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars — the team that cut Ervin last December, leading to the Packers claiming him off waivers and altering the trajectory of his NFL career — Ervin has caught 10 passes for 81 yards and carried 12 times for 67 yards this season.
While those numbers pale in comparison to the first-half stats put up by Adams and No. 1 running back Aaron Jones, Ervin has developed into the Packers’ X-factor — and showed during last Thursday night’s 34-17 win at San Francisco that he can be more than just a niche player in a pinch.
With Jones back after a two-game absence because of a calf injury but No. 2 and No. 3 running backs Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Ervin played 22 snaps on offense, most of them as a traditional running back. Because he’d developed into such a versatile piece for LaFleur as an offensive play-caller, Ervin has spent more time in wide receivers meetings than running back meetings with his frequent deployment as LaFleur’s jet motion man and with his ability to line up essentially everywhere.
Even with Jones playing more than expected against the 49ers, Ervin’s ability to carry some of the load was vital. He finished the night with four receptions for 48 yards and eight carries for 24 yards. His 72 total yards from scrimmage were not only a career single-game high, but to put those 72 yards in one night in perspective, Ervin arrived in Green Bay having gained 106 yards from scrimmage total in his time with the Houston Texans and Jaguars.
“Tyler is a unique player because he can play wide receiver, he can play running back, he’s played both in games,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “We love being able to do so many different things with him. He’s a really smart guy that works hard. It’s something that we knew might happen at some point.”
But for Adams, it was something he fully expected, having seen Ervin play in college at San Jose State. Adams was watching when Ervin carried 42 times for 300 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-23 win over Adams’ alma mater — Fresno State — in 2015, so he knew Ervin’s name and game when the Packers claimed him.
“Unfortunately had the pleasure of seeing him go to work when (Fresno State) was on the other sideline, so I’ve always known what he was capable of,” Adams recounted. “I definitely remember watching him play and just going out there and tearing up the field. So I definitely knew what he was about.
“I definitely was excited when I saw that we signed him, (but) I was kind of in-between on if I wanted to speak to him just because I was a little salty about how he did us in college. But over time, I got to know and love him even more than I did before.”
Of course, when Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst claimed Ervin, all he was really hoping for was to get the punt return game out of the red. Through 12 games last season, the Packers had amassed minus-8 net punt return yards; of their two returns that actually gained positive yardage, one of them ended in a fumble.
But in the last four games of the regular season, Ervin delivered 106 punt return yards on 11 opportunities, averaging 9.6 yards per punt return and 26.7 yards per kickoff return.
“They were excited about just what he could bring,” LaFleur said of the scouting staff. “Certainly, he was a big boost for our special teams in the return unit. He’s a dynamic player, man.”
That’s something Stenavich repeatedly told LaFleur down the stretch last season, pestering his boss to give Ervin a look on special teams.
“Matter of fact, that’s how we found out his nickname was ‘Swerve,’” LaFleur said with a chuckle.
Stenavich had been San Jose State’s offensive line coach during the 2015 season when Ervin put up 1,935 total yards from scrimmage and scored 16 total touchdowns. LaFleur eventually relented, and in the final two weeks of the regular season and two playoff games, Ervin contributed on offense with three carries for 35 yards and three receptions for 18 yards.
“Certainly, he’s added a big-time element to our offense, whether he’s in the backfield or whether he’s lined up as a wide receiver,” LaFleur continued. “He’s just a pleasure to be around on a daily basis, the way he attacks it. We’re just really lucky that we found a guy like that.”
What has impressed Ervin’s teammates even more than his versatility is his personality.
“He’s a special guy, special player,” Rodgers said. “Some of the beauty in what’s happened over the years with guys like that is you have a guy come in who’s just a solid dude. He’s a great locker room guy, great teammate. You wrap your arms around him, you embrace him and make him feel really welcome and comfortable and you start to see the personality come out and the opportunities come.”
For his part, Ervin insists there’s no added motivation to be had Sunday against his former team, and he vows to be ready no matter how LaFleur decides to utilize him.
“I’m just trying to stay prepared and go out there and really just enjoy my time here,” Ervin said, adding that his expanded role on offense came “organically” after what he showed on returns. “It’s been great. A lot of the guys here have been supportive. … Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, and guys like Aaron Jones — it’s just a pleasure to be with those guys. You know they’re going to bring it every time, so you have no choice but to step your game up.
“Whatever’s in the plan for me, I’m just going to try and go out there and have some fun and execute.”
