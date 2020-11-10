With Tyler Ervin’s expanding role, Packers offense enjoying getting its ‘Swerve’

“Certainly, he’s added a big-time element to our offense, whether he’s in the backfield or whether he’s lined up as a wide receiver,” LaFleur continued. “He’s just a pleasure to be around on a daily basis, the way he attacks it. We’re just really lucky that we found a guy like that.”

What has impressed Ervin’s teammates even more than his versatility is his personality.

“He’s a special guy, special player,” Rodgers said. “Some of the beauty in what’s happened over the years with guys like that is you have a guy come in who’s just a solid dude. He’s a great locker room guy, great teammate. You wrap your arms around him, you embrace him and make him feel really welcome and comfortable and you start to see the personality come out and the opportunities come.”

For his part, Ervin insists there’s no added motivation to be had Sunday against his former team, and he vows to be ready no matter how LaFleur decides to utilize him.