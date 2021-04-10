Wolves coach Finch ponders how best to meld and separate Russell, Towns

MINNEAPOLIS — D’Angelo Russell’s return to the floor has introduced a question Timberwolves coach Chris Finch hadn’t thought about much but one that he’ll consider moving forward: How much does he want to play Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns together and how much would he want them to play apart so as to keep the offense balanced when either needs a rest.

How it looked over Russell’s first two games back is unlikely to be the plan in part because Russell was on a minutes restriction, Finch said.

“I’ve never really mapped it out yet, I’m just trying to deal with the present situation, and with D-Lo’s minutes restriction at about 24, it’s more beneficial for us to bring him in off the bench and play like six-minute runs,” Finch said.

Finch added Thursday that the number of minutes Russell would play would be changing “in the near future” and that his rotations with Russell would stabilize after that.

“I would see them being able to play together for more extended runs,” Finch said. “But having said that, it’s also you need to try to split up your scorers so you don’t have a drought up there when you have guys with an ability to create their own offense.”