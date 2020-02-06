Wolves get D'Angelo Russell for Wiggins and draft picks

MINNEAPOLIS — The Timberwolves changed the trajectory of their franchise on Thursday, swinging for the fences and connecting on one of the biggest trades in the team’s history.
The Wolves landed the player they have coveted since President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas walked in the door — D’Angelo Russell — and in the process shed the contract of a player whose promise never quite fit the vision fans had for him in Andrew Wiggins.
Less than two hours before the NBA’s trade deadline, the Wolves and Warriors agreed to a deal, with the Wolves also surrendering a top-3 protected first-round pick in 2021 and a second-round pick in 2021, a source confirmed to the Star Tribune.
The first-round pick becomes unprotected in 2022 if it doesn’t convey next season. The Wolves will also receive Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman in the deal, but most importantly, the Wolves landed a young, dynamic point guard they think will be a great fit alongside center Karl-Anthony Towns. It also helped the Wolves stay in Towns’ good graces that Russell is a good friend of Towns’ and they have spoken about playing together at some point.
The deal ended a courtship that started at the outset of free agency and never really seemed to stop even after Russell landed with Golden State.
The Wolves’ ongoing pursuit of Russell to run their offense and give them another emerging standout reportedly intensified as Thursday’s trade deadline approached, ultimately culminating in a deal.
The trade fulfills a vision the Wolves have held for months. As free agency opened, Towns tried to recruit Russell, and the Wolves had him along with Rosas and coach Ryan Saunders in Los Angeles to meet with Russell.
But the Warriors swooped in with a sign-and-trade acquisition that netted Russell a four-year, $117 million max contract.
That barely dimmed hopes of the Wolves still landing Russell, though. Reports emerged almost immediately that Golden State could trade him again within a year — something he acknowledged when meeting with Bay Area media shortly after his arrival in July.
“You put yourself in a position to go somewhere for a long period of time, and it may not be what it is a year later,” Russell said at the time, proving prescient. “And that’s the business.”
A season of transition in Golden State has become a one-year nightmare thanks to mounting injuries — most significantly to star guard Stephen Curry, who has played just four games. The Warriors are last in the Western Conference at 12-40.
Russell has missed 19 games himself. But when he’s played he has continued to build on last year’s breakout season with Brooklyn, which earned him his first All-Star selection. He’s averaging a career-best 23.6 points per game and is shooting 37.4% from three-point range while attempting nearly 10 shots per game form long-distance.
Russell’s contract matched almost perfectly with that of Wiggins, the sixth-year wing and former 2014 No. 1 pick who never seemed to live up to his potential and became the object of scorn among fans. Wiggins got off to a strong start this season but has cooled considerably since the middle of November.
Russell’s profile as a young lead guard who can both score and create fits nicely with the Wolves’ remade vision under Rosas and Saunders. He turns 24 later this month (same age as Towns) and was the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft right after Towns went No. 1.
Indeed, this all might have happened sooner if not for … the weather?
“It was definitely something I was considering very strongly,” Russell said in November of potentially steering a trade to Minnesota last summer. “But then when this opportunity came, the weather is way better, so that helped me.”
Now he’s arriving in the dead of winter to a team with two double-digit losing streaks since December started.
Wolves trade Dieng
As part of a flurry of moves by the Timberwolves in advance of Thursday’s trade deadline, the team has traded center Gorgui Dieng to Memphis for veteran forward James Johnson, a source confirmed to the Star Tribune.
Dieng, a first-round pick in 2013, appeared in 498 career games with 204 starts in his career, all with the Wolves. He has career averages of 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds.
Johnson, 32, is in his 11th NBA season and can play both small forward and power forward. He had been with Miami until being traded Thursday for Andre Iguodala.
Both players have one year left on lucrative four-year deals that took effect during the 2017-18 season. Johnson has a $16 million player option next season, while Dieng is slated to count close to $17.3 million against the cap, which could be a motivating factor for the Wolves in the deal.
Dieng, who was in his seventh season with the Wolves, was one of the most popular players on the team. He started all 82 games in 2016-17 but saw his playing time diminish the following season after the Wolves signed Taj Gibson.
He was the longest-tenured Timberwolves player on this year’s roster, but with the separate trades of Dieng and Andrew Wiggins on Thursday that distinction now falls to 2015 No. 1 overall pick Karl-Anthony Towns.