Wolves get D'Angelo Russell for Wiggins and draft picks

Russell’s contract matched almost perfectly with that of Wiggins, the sixth-year wing and former 2014 No. 1 pick who never seemed to live up to his potential and became the object of scorn among fans. Wiggins got off to a strong start this season but has cooled considerably since the middle of November.

Russell’s profile as a young lead guard who can both score and create fits nicely with the Wolves’ remade vision under Rosas and Saunders. He turns 24 later this month (same age as Towns) and was the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft right after Towns went No. 1.

Indeed, this all might have happened sooner if not for … the weather?

“It was definitely something I was considering very strongly,” Russell said in November of potentially steering a trade to Minnesota last summer. “But then when this opportunity came, the weather is way better, so that helped me.”

Now he’s arriving in the dead of winter to a team with two double-digit losing streaks since December started.

Wolves trade Dieng

As part of a flurry of moves by the Timberwolves in advance of Thursday’s trade deadline, the team has traded center Gorgui Dieng to Memphis for veteran forward James Johnson, a source confirmed to the Star Tribune.