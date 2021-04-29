Wolves’ Russell, thriving off bench, puts injury behind him

Russell’s numbers also display the effects of being healthy. Before the injury, Russell had a true-shooting percentage, a metric which takes into account the value of three-pointers and free throws, of 54.4%. Since his return that number has jumped to 61.2%, which ranks in the top 40 in the NBA since the All-Star break for players averaging more than 20 minutes per game and attempting more than eight shots.

It puts him in the company of star players like Joel Embiid (61.8%), Donovan Mitchell (60.3), Kyrie Irving (59.9), Jayson Tatum (59.9) and Luka Doncic (60.2). Before the All-Star break Russell didn’t crack the top 100 given those qualifiers. For reference, Towns is 61.9% since the break.

“My body feeling the way it feels has a lot to do with my individual success,” Russell said.

The Wolves have been careful in managing Russell’s workload.

At first he was on a minutes restriction in the neighborhood of 24 per night. That recently increased to around 30. Russell still hasn’t been starting and instead has come off the bench to anchor the second unit. It also frees him to play down the stretch of close games if he sits out earlier in the game instead of later.