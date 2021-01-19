Women-led race team gearing up to run in Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Beth Paretta has a vision for her new IndyCar team.

She wants to send the first female driver to victory lane at the Indianapolis 500 with the support of a predominantly female cast. And then Paretta hopes to turn it into a full-time pipeline for women in racing.

On Tuesday, she announced the formation of Paretta Autosport and the intention to run this May at Indianapolis. Additional races could be added later this year, she said, with the hope of competing in every IndyCar race next season.

“I didn’t grow up in a racing family, I grew up as a racing fan and I could not have dreamed this for myself,” Paretta said at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “It’s that idea if you find something that you love and you work hard at, maybe the result isn’t a race team but there’s somewhere you can fit. There’s something there for you.””

Paretta certainly wants to make an impact on girls, who might feel left out in what has largely been a male-dominated sport.

But she also wants to send another message: Don’t give up on big dreams.