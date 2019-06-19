LE HAVRE, France (AP) — The United States will finally face a tough opponent in the Women's World Cup, and it's a team that embarrassed the Americans in their last significant tournament.
The defending champions wrap up the group stage Thursday with a match against nemesis Sweden.
Which U.S. team shows up remains to be seen: The one that pounced on Thailand in the opener and celebrated every goal in a 13-0 rout, or the more staid team that downed Chile 3-0 and muted the celebration down to a golf clap.
What's certain is that Sweden poses the biggest challenge to the United States so far.
Three years ago at the Olympics, the Swedes got to the Americans in the quarterfinals by bunkering in on defense to thwart the normally powerful U.S. attack. After a 1-1 draw, Sweden prevailed on penalties and handed the United States its earliest exit in the tournament.
"I don't know what the U.S. feels for this game, but It's the first time since the Olympics that we meet in this kind of setting, so I think they do want to put us in our place," said goalkeeper Hedvig Lindvahl. "That's my feeling. At the same time you hear it communicated from the U.S. camp that they are going to play seven games in this tournament, so at the same time it doesn't feel like they have all their focus on this game, to be honest."
Both teams go into Thursday's match with a pair of wins, and both have clinched berths in the round of 16. Ninth-ranked Sweden opened with a 2-0 victory over Chile and followed with a 5-1 win over Thailand.
The top-ranked Americans have the better goal difference and with a win or draw they would play Spain in the round of 16. That could set up a quarterfinal clash against No. 4 France in Paris, and then a meeting No. 3 England in the semifinals.
The team that finishes second in the group meets the Netherlands or Canada in the round of 16 and then could have a quarterfinal against No. 2 Germany, which would not have the home-country advantage that France's fans bring to each match.
