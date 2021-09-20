Wong's two-way play leads Brewers

Milwaukee is 62-43 in games when Wong has at least one plate appearance and 56-42 in games he’s started at second base.

“That’s kind of the impact of the leadoff hitter,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s going to get one more (plate appearance) than everyone else so he’s going to lead your team in at-bats every night and that’s why it’s an important spot. That’s why you want one of your better hitters in that spot.

“Him (getting) on base starts the whole thing. That’s a common baseball cliche but it’s so true because it’s setting up the rest of your lineup. He’s had more than just a leadoff hitter’s year for me. It’s been impactful. Big hits. Power.”

Wong went 3-for-5 with two RBIs — including a two-out, bases-loaded single in the eighth inning that snapped a 5-5 tie — in the Brewers’ 8-5 victory on Friday night.

The go-ahead hit came at the end of a six-pitch at-bat. Chicago right-hander Rowan Wick threw four straight fastballs at the top of the zone to open the sequence and Wong wasn’t fooled on any of them. He fouled off the first, looked at the next two, then fouled off the fourth.