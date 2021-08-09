Woodson a special player and person

Amid that growth, Woodson grew to love Green Bay and the organization he didn’t want to join — even as no other NFL teams really wanted him.

“It was difficult, because when I was a free agent, of course my thought was, ‘I’m going to have people crawling over each other trying to get to me.’ I thought I was that type of player. And when free agency hit, and I really didn’t have anybody, really,” Woodson said. “That stung a little bit.

“I never thought about going to Green Bay. You hear players that have been through Green Bay — especially Black players — that say, ‘Hey man, that ain’t nowhere you want to be.’ So when I’m going through all of this in my mind as free agency is moving along and Green Bay started calling, that’s not the team I want calling me.

“It just got to a point where the writing was on the wall where, ‘If you want to play, you’re probably going to have to go to Green Bay.’ So that was a tough pill to swallow for me, because I couldn’t believe that I didn’t have multipole teams in a bidding war. But it didn’t happen that way.