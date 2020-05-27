Work begins on Hwy. 173

Construction began Tuesday on Hwy. 173 between Hwy. 21 and the Juneau-Wood county line.

The road will be closed to through traffic to allow for structure replacement and pavement replacement.

The project will begin with work on the northern part of the road before shifting to the southern part June 22.

The Monroe County Highway Department will place culvert liners at five locations between Hwy. 21 and Mather with localized lane closures.

American Asphalt of Wisconsin is the prime contractor on the $9.3 million project. Anthony VanderWielen is the project manager for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Work is expected to be completed by Labor Day.

