Work in progress

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers wants his young teammates — not just his rookie wide receivers, but his rookie offensive linemen and others — to learn the “why” and the “what” of the Green Bay Packers offense.

“The jump happens when you (aren’t) a robot anymore. You understand the ‘why’ and the ‘what’ — why are we doing what we’re doing, and what are we trying to accomplish?” the Packers quarterback explained at his locker Wednesday afternoon as the team prepared for Sunday night’s home opener against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. “And it takes a while — for anybody.”

But while he waits for wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs (and the young linemen up front while veteran tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins work their way back into game action), Rodgers himself will focus on the “how” — how to manage the frustration that will continue to be his cross to bear.

Because for all the mental errors and mistakes the Packers’ youngsters might’ve made in the team’s season-opening 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, there surely will be more, including against the Bears this week.

And how Rodgers manages that frustration will be vital not only to those young players’ development, but to winning and losing, too.

“It’s not (the same as) throwing to older guys out there,” Rodgers said. “It’s young guys who are very talented who are going to make some great plays sometimes, and there’s going to be times when they don’t make the right reaction. (It’s about) just having patience with that. Because I think by the end of the year, they’ll have it figured out.”

Rodgers said he has “five or six guys” on the team and/or on the coaching staff who serve as his “outlet” for venting his frustration in a healthy manner.

At the same time, the soon-to-be 39-year-old realizes he must also make sure he’s helping those young players — particularly Watson and Doubs — in the most constructive way possible, without letting his frustration get the better of him.

“The most important thing is to communicate with them. And figure out what style works best for them,” said Rodgers, who used some variation of the word “patience” a half-dozen times in his 20-minute Q&A session with reporters. “Direct communication though always kind of cuts through the uneasiness and the anxiety and any of the gray area in the things that we do.

“There’s a standard I’m going to hold these guys to because I believe in them, but also there’s a patience that comes with the inexperience. I think I’ve learned how to balance that. But the direct conversations are the best way. These are good kids. They really are. They want to please, they want to do the right thing, they care about it.

“I’m going to figure out a way to continue to get on the same frequency with them, and at the core of it is just communication. … At the end of the day, that’s how that trust is built, through that direct communication.”

There was plenty for all of them to talk about after the loss to the Vikings, in which Rodgers completed 22 of 34 passes for 195 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and four sacks (67.6 rating); Watson dropped what should have been a 75-yard touchdown pass on the opening play and caught just one pass for 9 yards from Rodgers (his 25-yard catch in end-of-the-game garbage time came from backup Jordan Love); and Doubs had four receptions for 37 yards but is still working on eliminating mental errors.

“We’ve already told ourselves, if we want to have a better game this week, then we have to be better throughout the entire week this week,” Watson said after practice Wednesday. “Obviously, we all have a little chip on our shoulder, but I think the standard is the same. We’ve just got to go about each and every day just trying to get better.”

Doubs, who said Wednesday that he went up to Rodgers several times during the loss to look at video clips of plays on the sideline Microsoft Surface tablet, admitted he had some first-game butterflies but that he didn’t think they had a major effect on his play.

“I mean, you’ll be nervous sometimes, but I’m getting comfortable as it goes. I just want to be able to progress, just pick up on the littlest things so I can be able to be at my best,” Doubs said. “I thought I did OK, but I could have done a lot better in the game with the amount of reps that I had. Again, man, everything happens for a reason, so I’m just here to be patient and whatever it is that I have — good, bad or ugly — moving forward.”

The real question, of course, is how Rodgers will move forward with them. Now in his 15th year as the starter, Rodgers hasn’t had such a young group around him, even on teams earlier in his career when the Packers endured injuries and replaced proven veterans with young draft picks or practice-squad call-ups. Even when rookie receivers were part of the rotation, there were established No. 1 and No. 2 receivers to lead the way.

“I think he’s done as good a job as we could possibly expect,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s always hard on himself, and I know there were a couple plays that he certainly would like to have back. … But I think he’s done a great job of demanding the urgency from those young guys, yet putting an arm around them as well at the same time. We know there’s going to be a learning curve.”

There’s another learning curve, too, though: Rodgers learning how best to connect with his inexperienced teammates and how to bring out the best in them. And like Doubs and Watson’s games, that’s a work in progress as well.

“We don’t want to put them in situations where they’re going to have a low percentage of success. We want to be smart about how we’re fostering that confidence and we don’t want to put them in situation where they haven’t done something or they might not feel 100 percent confident doing,” Rodgers said. “So we’re going to be really wary of some of those.

“At the same time, that has to be balanced by, we’ve got to let these guys play and we’ve got to see what they’ve got. ... We don’t want to put them in a position where there’s a high likelihood of maybe not getting it right, but we also want to let them, in the moment, feel the pressure and anxiety and the expectation of being in that moment — and see how they respond. Because that’s how we’re going to know what kind of guys we’ve got.”