Working for everything

Wedged inside an industrial pocket of Hamilton, Ontario, is the Grainger Training Centre, a hockey development school that's also a laboratory for goalies.

The ice is smaller, only 75 feet long by 30 feet wide, and it's the kind of rink that's sweltering in the summer and frigid in the winter.

This is where Cam Talbot works on his game in the offseason, sometimes facing 600 pucks in a five-day span. At each hourlong session he goes through about 200 reps, multi-shot sequences in which Talbot has to be clean on every attempt in order to move on to the next one.

No rebounds. Nothing sloppy. Just saves.

"He's on his last wind, but he won't give up," said longtime goalie coach Pat Di Pronio, who has mentored Talbot since he was a 10-year-old minor-hockey player. "He wants to complete the drill properly and get it done right."

A self-described late bloomer, Talbot has always been a go-getter, which helps explain how he went from obscurity to a record-breaker in the NHL.

His attitude is also why he isn't about to ease up now that he achieved his goal of re-establishing himself as a starting goalie, an opportunity the Wild gave him when the team signed him to a three-year, $11 million contract in October to replace Devan Dubnyk.