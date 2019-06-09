NICE, France — Sitting in her hotel on the French Riviera on the eve of her World Cup debut, England forward Nikita Parris suddenly felt an unexpected twinge of nerves.
“I’m not going to lie to you,” Parris said. “I said to Abbie (McManus), my roommate, ‘I’ve got butterflies.’ I hadn’t experienced it before.”
Parris went to sleep.
“And they had gone,” she said.
That was clear 14 minutes into her first game on soccer’s biggest stage Sunday when Parris set England on its way to a 2-1 victory over World Cup newcomer Scotland in its opening game in Group D on Sunday.
After Fran Kirby’s cross hit Nicola Docherty’s outstretched arm — and a video review confirmed a penalty — Parris stepped up to send the ball past goalkeeper Lee Alexander.
“The atmosphere is there to intimidate you,” Parris said. “The more atmosphere I get in my body, the more passionate I am about putting the ball in the back of the net.”
England did that again but Ellen White’s shot was ruled out for an offside when she was already celebrating.
But she was putting her hands back to her eyes again in the 40th minute — imitating the celebration of former Nice player Anthony Modeste. After Fran Kirby won a 50-50 ball with Rachel Corsie, the ball was released for White to curl into the net.
“We were only 2-0 at halftime,” Parris said, “and then we came out too complacent.”
There was no repeat of England’s 6-0 rout of its neighbor at the European Championship two years ago.
But Scotland ensured it was a nervy end for England coach Phil Neville’s side after Claire Emslie pulled one back in the 79th. The 20th-ranked Scots couldn’t produce an equalizer against No. 3 England in Group D, which also features Japan and Argentina.
“I suppose the disappointment leaving the game,” Neville said, “and it’s the standards that we have set — is that in the second half we need to keep the ball better. So we have to keep driving those standards, we have to keep being ruthless. But it’s good to get the first game out of the way.”
Despite FIFA’s attempts to talk up ticket sales at the World Cup, the stadium in Nice was only about a third full with the attendance given as 13,188.
“If the fans don’t come out, they are missing out,” said Parris, who collected an English player of the year award last month but will playing in France next season with Lyon after leaving Manchester City.
Brazil 3, Jamaica 0
GRENOBLE, France — Cristiane scored all three goals and Brazil spoiled Jamaica’s first-ever Women’s World Cup match with a 3-0 victory on Sunday.
The veteran forward’s goal in the 64th minute for the hat trick came on a free kick that curled just under the crossbar. She also scored in the 15th and 50th minutes for the Brazilians, who were playing without star Marta. The six-time women’s world player of the year was ruled out of the match because of a left thigh injury.
Brazil stopped a nine-game losing streak that began with a 4-1 defeat to the U.S. last Aug. 2.
Italy 2, Australia 1
VALENCIENNE, France — Barbara Bonansea scored twice, including the game-winner in stoppage time, as Italy upset Australia.
Bonansea got past Australian captain Sam Kerr with a header that caught goalkeeper Lydia Williams off guard in the fifth minute of stoppage time. The Juventus player also had the equalizer in the 56th minute for the 15th-ranked Italians, who are making their first appearance in the World Cup since 1999.
Sam Kerr, playing in her third World Cup, scored her first-ever goal in the tournament in the 22nd minute for the sixth-ranked Matildas. She celebrated by punching the corner flag in a tribute to Australia soccer great Tim Cahill.
The loss could have been worse for the Reggae Girlz, but goalkeeper Sydney Schneider stopped Andressa’s penalty kick in the 38th minute. The save prompted countryman Usain Bolt to tweet “Yes mi keeper.” Jamaica is the first Caribbean nation to play in the Women’s World Cup.
It is Brazil’s first hat trick in a World Cup since 1999. Cristiane is the ninth player overall to score 10 career World Cup goals; Marta holds the record with 15.
