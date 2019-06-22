NICE, France (AP) — Ingrid Engen hit the decisive penalty kick and Norway beat Australia in a shootout Saturday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup.
Australia captain Sam Kerr, who was frustrated by Norway most of the night despite some opportunities, fired her penalty shot wide. Emily Gielnik had her effort saved as Norway won the shootout 4-1 after the match had finished 1-1.
Norway will face the winner of Sunday’s game between England and Cameroon.
Australia had played the final 16 minutes of extra time at a numerical disadvantage after defender Alanna Kennedy was sent off on a red card for hauling down Norway forward Lisa-Marie Utland.
Norway had a number of chances to score in extra time but was repeatedly denied by Australia goalkeeper Lydia Williams.
The game went to extra time after Australia’s Elise Kellond-Knight scored from a corner to make it a 1-1 game in the 83rd minute.
Forward Isabell Herlovsen put Norway up 1-0 with a goal in the 31st.
Australia had two penalties denied on video review and Kerr had a goal ruled out for offside in the second half.
It was the fourth time Norway has qualified for the quarterfinals but the first since 2007.
Germany 3, Nigeria 0
GRENOBLE, France — Germany advanced to the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals for the eighth straight time by beating the African champion.
Alexandra Popp had just scored a go-ahead goal against Nigeria in her 100th international appearance when Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita signaled for a video review to determine whether a German teammate Svenja Huth, who was in an offside position, obstructed the view of goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.
“I was a bit irritated to be honest,” the German captain said through a translator.
Popp’s goal stood, and a few minutes later the match was stopped for another video review, this time to determine whether Germany’s Lina Magull had been fouled in the penalty area by Evelyn Nwabuoko. Having seen the stud marks in her teammate’s leg, Popp was pleased the referee took a look and awarded a penalty kick.
Nigeria coach Thomas Dennerby endorsed VAR but said it caused disruptions.
Popp scored in the 20th minute. Sara Däbritz made it 2-0 in the 27th with the penalty kick and Lea Schüller got the final goal in the 82nd.
“All the interruptions are quite difficult to handle, especially emotionally, but we tried to keep calm,” Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said through a translator. “Maybe they can speed up the whole process.”
Second-ranked Germany, which has outscored opponents 9-0, plays the winner of Monday’s match between Sweden and Canada on June 29 at Rennes.
The weeklong layoff gives time for midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsán’s broken left middle toe to heal. Injured in the opening win over China on June 8, Marozsán recovered sufficiently to be available as a substitute Saturday if she had been needed.
