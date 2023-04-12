Just in time for Mother’s Day, a free guided birding walk is being offered to the public by Mississippi Valley Conservancy at Sugar Creek Bluff State Natural Area (SNA) on Saturday, May 13 from 7 to 9 a.m. This bluffland walk is recommended for anyone who wants to learn more about birds while enjoying the sights and sounds of spring in a beautiful natural setting. We’ll be joined by our friends from Ferryville Tourism, and they’re sure to have good suggestions for things to do nearby when the hike is over. Participants will spread out in small groups, guided by knowledgeable guides, staff, and volunteers.

Guiding this year’s walk will be Dan Jackson and Gwyn Calvetti, along with staff and volunteers. Jackson and Calvetti are among the most knowledgeable birders in Wisconsin’s Driftless area. Participants will be guided in how to listen for, watch, and identify the various birds that are returning to or passing through the area after wintering as far away as South America. Some binoculars (about a dozen) will be available for those who would like to borrow them.

From the banks of Sugar Creek near the Mississippi River rises Sugar Creek Bluff, a 440-acre bluffland nature preserve. With its beautiful meadows, forests, and prairies the property provides much needed habitat for rare and threatened bird species. Birds seen on previous hikes through this State Natural Area have included the red shouldered hawk, the whip-poor-will, the grasshopper sparrow, the cerulean warbler, and the blue-winged warbler.

Advance registration is required for this free event by May 10 on the Events page at www.mississippivalleyconservancy.org/events. With questions, contact Sarah Bratnober at sarah@mississippivalleyconservancy.org or call 608-784-3606, ext. 8.

This event is part of the Conservancy’s 2023 “Linked to the Land” series of outdoor experiences on the many nature preserves it protects for wildlife habitat, scenic beauty, outdoor learning and recreation in the Driftless Area. The program is generously sponsored by Olson Solar Energy and WXOW News19.