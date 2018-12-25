My worst and best Christmas occurred beginning Dec. 16 when my maternal grandma died in her sleep at the age of about 60. My parents had a phone call at 4 a.m. from my Grandpa, who just said, “She’s gone.”
My parents immediately started us packing for the car trip from Franklin to La Crosse. I was 6 years old. My three younger sisters and I rode in our VW van with the center seats out and mattress in.
What I remember about the Christmas tree: My grandma was always insistent that the tinsel be adorned a strand at a time. The ornaments were all blown glass.
Under the tree Christmas morning I found the baby doll I had longed for from the J.C. Penney catalogue. And a white rabbit hair cat. (Our dog Snoopy later found its tail to be a tasty chew toy).
— Kimberly Tryggestad of La Crosse
