Wrigley Rooftops give rare opportunity

CHICAGO — Bottom of the first, two out.

Willson Contreras lines an RBI single against Corbin Burnes to give the Chicago Cubs an early lead over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

The crowd cheers and, just to be clear, it’s not one of those piped-in roars. Fans just beyond the ivy at Wrigley Field, up on the rooftops, are letting loose.

Though the Cubs would go on to get pounded 8-3, just seeing a game in person from high and far was a welcome diversion for Dr. Dave Barounis. While major league ballparks are off limits to the general public, Wrigley Field is one of the few spots where they can look in on the action.

“It feels really like you’re getting back to normal to be able to go watch a baseball game,” Barounis, an ICU physician at Advocate Christ Medical Center in suburban Oak Lawn.

“It just feels like it’s a natural part of what we’d normally have for summer. What we’re all looking forward to is to kind of break the monotony that’s been the last several months. It feels like we’re getting back into the routine of things. It reminds us that things are going to get better, and better days are ahead.”