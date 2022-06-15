 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wynn Sandman named to South Dakota State University's dean's list

South Dakota State announces Wynn Sandman of Westby, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.

Sandman is a student in SDSU’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

