x- lax briefs

“We value Mike and Rick’s leadership,” Wilf said, “and we have every intent of Mike continuing as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and Rick leading our football operations, next year and beyond.”

Wilf, who owns the club with his older brother, Zygi Wilf, has frequently praised the stability and culture of the organization that have been influenced by Spielman in the front office and Zimmer on the field. Both of them are under contract through the 2020 season, after they each had an option on their deal exercised last winter.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Minnehaha’s Suggs commits to Gonzaga

MINNEAPOLIS — Jalen Suggs is likely heading West this fall.

The state’s top basketball prospect announced his commitment to Gonzaga on Friday night, in front of 2,000 fans in attendance at Minnehaha Academy for the Clash of Champions event, and many, many more viewing the televised decision on ESPN2.

The five-star point guard, ranked 10th nationally in the Class of 2020 by 247Sports, selected Gonzaga over the likes of Florida State, Florida, Iowa State and the Gophers.