x- lax briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
New Jersey RB picks Wisconsin
MADISON — The University of Wisconsin football team filled arguably the only hole in its 2020 recruiting class on Saturday.
Jalen Berger — a four-star running back recruit according to 247sports, ESPN and Rivals — announced his verbal commitment to the Badgers at the Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. Berger wasn’t able to play in the game due to a knee injury, but he is an important recruit for Wisconsin.
He is the fifth four-star recruit the Badgers will bring in with the 2020 class, and he brings a fresh face to a running back room that is losing Jonathan Taylor to the NFL. Berger is expected to sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
“I just felt very comfortable at Wisconsin,” Berger said on the NBC broadcast. “Built a great relationship with (running backs) coach (John) Settle and coach (Paul) Chryst, and the O-line is just amazing. University of Wisconsin for me.”
With Berger’s commitment, Wisconsin’s 2020 class ranks 24th in the country per 247sports and 26th on Rivals. Should those rankings stand, the 2020 class will be the best in program history in the recruiting rankings era.
Berger comes to Wisconsin from Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, New Jersey. He continues a New Jersey running back pipeline that has produced some of the best players in Wisconsin history. Heisman Trophy winner Ron Dayne, All-Big Ten performer Corey Clement, and two-time Doak Walker Award winner Taylor all came from New Jersey.
Berger, a 6-foot, 205-pound back, chose Wisconsin out of a final five that included Rutgers, UCLA, Penn State and LSU. He brings an all-around skill set to the Badgers, as he showed his receiving ability often throughout his high school career.
MLB
Tickets available for Twins caravan
WINONA — Tickets are now on sale for the Twins Winter Caravan visit in Winona.
The Caravan, hosted by the KWNO Sports Network, will make its stop in Winona from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at Whalen’s at Westfield, 1460 West 5th Street. Doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets to attend the event are $12.00 and include a Chicken Buffet lunch with desserts provided by Steak Shop Catering.
Twins outfielders Jake Cave and Alex Kirilloff will be joined by former Twin Bert Blyleven and Twins broadcaster Cory Provus. Fans will the opportunity to get autographs.
The 22-year-old Kirilloff is considered the Twins top prospect after being drafted with the 15th overall pick in 2016.
Tickets can be purchased at Leighton Broadcasting, 752 Bluffview Circle in Winona, or at Whalen’s at Westfield. The proceeds benefit the Winona Chiefs.
NFL
Bears, Jackson finalize deal
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears finalized a four-year contract extension with Eddie Jackson on Saturday, a day after his agency announced a $58.4 million deal that made him the NFL’s highest paid safety.
The deal guarantees $33 million and averages $14.6 million, SportsTrust Advisors tweeted.
A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Jackson might be general manager Ryan Pace’s best selection. He was an All-Pro in 2018 and has 10 interceptions and three touchdowns in his career. Jackson has started each of his 46 games and is a key part of a defense that ranked among the top 10 each of the past three years.
“We’re very excited to get this deal done with Eddie to keep him in a Bears uniform long-term,” Pace said in a statement. “It’s rare to find a player in this league with talent like Eddie’s. He’s a rangy ball hawk with exceptional IQ, a great teammate and a natural leader. He is the anchor to the back end of our defense and we are fortunate to have him.”
The Bears missed the playoffs at 8-8 this season after winning the NFC North with a 12-4 record.
ZIMMER, SPIELMAN TO RETURN: Minnesota Vikings President Mark Wilf issued a statement of confidence in general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer on Friday, tamping down speculation about their future two days prior to the team’s playoff game.
“We value Mike and Rick’s leadership,” Wilf said, “and we have every intent of Mike continuing as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and Rick leading our football operations, next year and beyond.”
Wilf, who owns the club with his older brother, Zygi Wilf, has frequently praised the stability and culture of the organization that have been influenced by Spielman in the front office and Zimmer on the field. Both of them are under contract through the 2020 season, after they each had an option on their deal exercised last winter.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Minnehaha’s Suggs commits to Gonzaga
MINNEAPOLIS — Jalen Suggs is likely heading West this fall.
The state’s top basketball prospect announced his commitment to Gonzaga on Friday night, in front of 2,000 fans in attendance at Minnehaha Academy for the Clash of Champions event, and many, many more viewing the televised decision on ESPN2.
The five-star point guard, ranked 10th nationally in the Class of 2020 by 247Sports, selected Gonzaga over the likes of Florida State, Florida, Iowa State and the Gophers.
The truth is, Gonzaga has been Suggs’ choice for a while. From the moment he made his first visit to Spokane, Washington, the Bulldogs were at the top of his list. By visit No. 2, they were his choice.
He loves the coaching staff, loves the city, loves the school. It all, to him, replicates the community that surrounds him at Minnehaha Academy, which owns a victory over Onalaska this season and will be in the Coulee Region three times — at Caledonia on Jan. 17, vs. Madison La Follette at the La Crosse Center on Jan. 18 and vs. Central at Central on Feb. 1 — this season.
Suggs’ recruiting process was more complex than that experienced by many top athletes his age. He had two choices to make: which school, and which sport? Suggs was heavily recruited as a dual-threat quarterback, netting offers from national powers such as Georgia, as well as the Gophers. The senior was named the state’s Player of the Year this fall by Gatorade and the Associated Press, and was named Mr. Football.