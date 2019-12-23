x- lx briefs

NFL
Lynch could return to Seahawks
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks could be reuniting with former star running back Marshawn Lynch, coach Pete Carroll said during his radio show on Monday.
Carroll said Lynch is flying to Seattle and will undergo a physical later Monday. Seattle is in desperate need of running backs after Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) both suffered season-ending injuries in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to Arizona.
“He’ll be flying in here this morning and we’re going to give him a really good chance of coming back and playing for us,” Carroll said on KIRO-AM.
Carroll said reports are that Lynch is in good shape, but whether Seattle signs him will depend on the physical.
Lynch has not played in more than a year. His last game was Week 6 of last season with the Oakland Raiders before a core injury ended his season.
MURRAY HAD MRI: Arizona rookie quarterback Kyler Murray was scheduled to have an MRI on Monday on his sore right hamstring that he injured in the team’s 27-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Murray left the game in the third quarter on Sunday and was replaced by Brett Hundley. Murray was 11 of 18 passing for 118 yards and a touchdown before the injury. He also ran for 40 yards on six carries.
Kingsbury called Murray’s status “day to day” and said the quarterback was sore following the game. The coach was still hopeful that Murray might be able to play in the season finale against the Los Angeles Rams and added that game repetitions for a young quarterback are much more valuable than practice snaps.
Hundley was 4 of 9 passing for 49 yards and also ran for 35 yards as the Cardinals were able to hang on for their fifth victory of the season.
MLB
Hyun-Jim Ryu heading to Toronto
Hyun-Jin Ryu is headed north of the border to a Toronto Blue Jays team in dire need of starting pitching.
One that was willing to pay for it, too.
Ryu and the Blue Jays agreed to an $80 million, four-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical after Christmas and had not been announced.
Ryu was 14-5 with a major league-best 2.32 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He started for the National League in his first All-Star Game and finished second in Cy Young Award voting to New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom.
The 32-year-old left-hander from South Korea receives a $20 million salary each of the next four years, with no signing bonus. His deal raised agent Scott Boras’ total to more than a billion dollars in guaranteed contracts — $1,016,500,000 to be exact — for seven players eligible for free agency since the start of November, agreements extending as many as nine seasons.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gonzaga takes over as No. 1 team
Gonzaga is the latest No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll that has had no stability on the top line.
The Bulldogs moved up a spot to take over for Kansas, which lasted only a week at No. 1 before losing at now-No. 10 Villanova. At the time, that had marked the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year’s Day.
And now it’s six, with the Zags (13-1) earning 54 of 65 first-place votes to outdistance No. 2 Ohio State in a year with no dominant team. Louisville is third, Duke fourth and Kansas fifth.
Gonzaga’s only loss was to No. 11 Michigan in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas on Nov. 29. The Zags have won five straight since, including victories at No. 21 Washington and No. 24 Arizona as well as a home win against North Carolina.
This is the eighth season to have as many as six different teams reach No. 1, though it has happened now three times in the past five years. The record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83 when names like Michael Jordan and Ralph Sampson were still in the college ranks.
Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke and Louisville were the first four teams to hit No. 1. Throw in Kansas, and none has won more than twice before suffering a loss.
PITINO, ADIDAS SETTLE: Former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino has reached a settlement with Adidas, the Hall of Fame coach and the global sportswear company said in a joint statement Monday.
Pitino had contended in a lawsuit that Adidas “outrageously conspired” to funnel money to the family of a Louisville recruit without his knowledge and made it appear he was aware of its practices.
Settlement terms were not released but the statement said all issues were resolved.
“Over 16 years working with Adidas, Coach Pitino demonstrated his passion for basketball and his commitment to excellence both on and off the court,” the statement read. “We wish Coach Pitino the best in his new role as head coach of Panathinaikos, the Greek national team and any future endeavors.”
Pitino said he had “nothing to add” when reached by text message by the Courier Journal. Adidas replied with an automated response saying its press office was closed for the holidays.
SOCCER
FIFA makes 10-game ban for racist gesture
ZURICH — FIFA has banned a Bahrain player for 10 games for racism in a World Cup qualifier.
Sayed Baqer formed a slanted-eye gesture toward fans at the Nov. 14 game in Hong Kong. The incident was captured on camera from the stands as the players left the field and the footage was posted on Twitter.
Baqer was also fined 30,000 Swiss francs ($30,000).
The strong punishment has been imposed after FIFA announced in July that the minimum ban for racism was being doubled to 10 games.
In a separate case from 2022 World Cup qualifying in Asia, FIFA ordered Indonesia to play a game behind closed doors without fans over crowd disturbances in a game against Malaysia.
The Indonesia soccer federation was also fined 200,000 Swiss francs and its Malaysian counterpart was fined 50,000 Swiss francs.