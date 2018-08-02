MADISON — Defensive lineman Kayden Lyles and offensive lineman Jon Dietzen both ran with the first team at new positions during the University of Wisconsin’s first, non-padded fall camp practice Thursday.
Lyles, a 6-foot-3, 323-pound redshirt freshman, made the switch from offensive line to nose tackle this summer. The Badgers threw the Middleton High product in at defensive end Thursday, however, alongside Olive Sagapolu at nose guard and redshirt freshman Aaron Vopal at the other end spot.
“I think Kayden, he’s got the athletic makeup as far as size and strength and quickness,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. “I think his football knowledge, (the position change) wasn’t going to throw him off. We weren’t going to lose him. He’s a guy that’s ready to take it and go, and Olive’s been great with him. Those two are close off the field as well, so it was kind of natural. I just think there’s a lot in his physical makeup and kind of mentally where he was at.”
Wisconsin needed Lyles on defense to bolster depth after junior end Garrett Rand suffered a season-ending Achilles injury this summer. Sophomore Isaiahh Loudermilk, initially the other projected starter at defensive end, remains out after offseason knee surgery and could miss the Badgers’ first few games.
Dietzen starts camp ahead of sophomore Cole Van Lanen, who many thought to be the favorite to start at left tackle this season after Michael Deiter’s switch back to left guard.
Dietzen, a junior, lost more than 10 pounds this offseason as he moved the other direction from Deiter — left guard to left tackle. He missed spring practice after repairing a torn labrum in each hip — injuries he played with throughout last season — but Dietzen said Wednesday that the mental reps he took in March and April would help him jump into fall camp ready to compete at the position.
“Even in the spring we were kind of talking about it,” Dietzen said. “It was something that (offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph) wanted to start implementing and have me start to see that. In the spring I was out, so he wanted me to start to see that mental part of tackle. Because he knows physically, we’re all older now and we can handle ourselves, so it’s more the mental side that we all need to strap in, and I think that helped.”
