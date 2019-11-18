COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Morgan uncertain for Gophers
MINNEAPOLIS — The status of quarterback Tanner Morgan is uncertain for 11th-ranked Minnesota’s game at Northwestern after back-to-back sacks in the last game put the sophomore in the concussion protocol.
Coach P.J. Fleck said Tuesday that Morgan has made progress this week, but he has not yet been cleared for action. The Gophers (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) play the Wildcats (2-8, 0-7) on Saturday, with a one-game lead in the Big Ten West Division on Wisconsin. They finish the regular season at home against the Badgers on Nov. 30.
Morgan could be a game-time decision. If he doesn’t play, either Jacob Clark or Cole Kramer would start. They’re both true freshmen. Morgan was not allowed to finish the most recent game at Iowa, a 23-19 defeat that was the first of the year for the Gophers. After they took possession with 1:52 left, Morgan’s head hit the ground hard when he was sacked by Joe Evans. A.J. Epenesa sacked him on the next play, and Morgan stayed on the ground before the medical staff came to check him out.
Morgan was required to be removed from the game for one play because of the clock stoppage for injury, and Clark replaced him. Morgan lobbied on the sideline to return, but Fleck said no, and then Clark’s deep throw on fourth down was intercepted by the Hawkeyes to seal their victory. Fleck said afterward that Morgan appeared woozy.
Dantonio expects to return at Michigan State: Mark Dantonio made his clearest statement yet about his future, saying he intends to be Michigan State’s coach next season. Dantonio had been vague recently when the topic had come up, but Tuesday he quickly said “yes” when asked if he planned to be the coach for next season’s opener against Northwestern.
“I can’t predict the future, but my intentions are to be the head football coach here,” Dantonio said. “I’ve always said I live in the present, though. I’ve always said that.”
He has talked a lot lately about living in the present, and comments like that left Dantonio’s future uncertain, but he seemed committed Tuesday to staying with the Spartans beyond 2019. Michigan State is coming off a 44-10 loss to Michigan last weekend and needs wins over Rutgers and Maryland to secure bowl eligibility. The Spartans have lost five games in a row.
Athletic director Bill Beekman told the Lansing State Journal recently there had been no discussion of firing Dantonio, so the focus has been on the 63-year-old coach’s own wishes, and whether he wanted to return.
“My father always taught me to complete circles, complete the circle,” Dantonio said Tuesday. “So that’s what I’m trying to do.”
Clifford received death threats: Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford said Tuesday he received death threats on social media after the Nittany Lions’ Nov. 9 loss at Minnesota.
Clifford, a redshirt sophomore who has started all 10 games this season, made the revelation on a conference call as he discussed why he had deleted social media this week before the ninth-ranked Lions’ game Saturday at No. 2 Ohio State. “I completely deleted it after the Minnesota game,” he said. “It’s kind of sad to say how some fans get. It gets a little crazy. I was kind of sick and tired of getting death threats and some pretty explicit and pretty tough-to-read messages.
“But you learn how to deal with certain things and how certain people are going to react because it’s a very passionate game with a lot of passionate people. Our fans are definitely some of, if not the most, passionate fans in the country. So I just try to stay away from it. “I appreciate all the positive people that are around, but there’s also people that try to tear you down. So I think it’s always been better to keep your head away from that kind of stuff.” Clifford completed 23 of 43 passes for 340 yards and one touchdown in the Lions’ 31-26 loss at Minnesota. He threw three interceptions, the last one coming in the Golden Gophers end zone and ending Penn State’s final threat.
MLB
Yamaguchi wants MLB career
TOKYO — Pitcher Shun Yamaguchi, who led Japan’s Central League in wins, strikeouts and winning percentage this season, says he wants to move to Major League Baseball through the posting system.
The 32-year-old right-hander declared his intention this week. He would become the first player from Tokyo’s Yomiuri Giants to pursue a career in the majors through the posting system, though outfielder Hideki Matsui left as a free agent to sign with the New York Yankees for the 2003 season.
“I will work even harder as I pursue a new challenge,” said Yamaguchi, who received permission from the Giants to talk to MLB teams. “I will take a shot at my dream of playing in the majors.”
Yamaguchi went 15-4 this season with 188 strikeouts and a .789 winning percentage, helping Yomiuri to its first CL pennant in five years.
He signed with the Giants before the 2016 season after leaving the DeNA BayStars as a free agent.
VAZQUEZ FACES ADDITIONAL CHARGES: Suspended Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez is facing additional charges stemming from an alleged illegal sexual relationship with an underage girl.
Authorities in Westmoreland County filed 21 new charges against Vázquez on Tuesday, including 10 counts of child pornography and 10 counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor. The 28-year-old already was facing charges including statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.
Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway denied a request to extradite Vázquez to Florida, where he also faces charges stemming from his relationship with the girl, who moved from Pennsylvania to Florida after the relationship began. The Venezuelan-born Vázquez was denied bail by District Judge Charles Moore out of concerns he may be a flight risk. He remains in custody in Westmoreland County Prison. A formal arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 22.
Vázquez was arrested in September after allegedly telling investigators he attempted to have sex with an underage girl during a meeting at her house in an eastern Pittsburgh suburb in 2017. Police confiscated two electronic devices from Vázquez at the time of his arrest. The criminal complaint outlining the additional charges filed Tuesday said authorities found visual images of a girl in “various stages of nudity” on the devices.
