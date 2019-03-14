COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Winona State splits doubleheader
CLERMONT, Fla. — No. 25 Winona State University settled for a doubleheader split on its final day in the Sunshine State Thursday after a dominant week that saw the Warriors return to the NCAA Top 25 while riding an 11-game winning streak.
Logan High School graduate Jordyn Kleman blanked Slippery Rock University on Thursday morning, 7-0, before Winona State was tripped up in its final game by the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, 6-4. The Warriors won nine of 10 games at the Spring Games a year removed from sweeping all 10 games at the same tournament.
Kleman (6-0) tossed her third shutout of the year against Slippery Rock while allowing just three hits. The junior struck out eight batters over 7.0 IP and racked up 33 punchouts over 27⅔ innings over six appearances in Florida.
NFL
Vikings, Griffen restructure deal
The Vikings will have Everson Griffen back on their roster in 2019, after the defensive end restructured his contract on Thursday to help provide the team some salary cap relief.
Griffen agreed to a reworked deal on Thursday afternoon that will pay him up to $7.9 million in 2019, according to two NFL sources. The 31-year-old had been scheduled to make $10.9 million this season, with a salary cap figure of $11.743 million. His base salary was scheduled to be guaranteed for the 2019 season on Friday.
The deal comes after a busy week of negotiations between the Vikings and Griffen’s agent, Brian Murphy, who also represents linebacker Anthony Barr. On Thursday, just before the Vikings were set to hold a news conference where Barr would talk about his five-year, $67.5 million deal, they finalized their restructured contract with Griffen.
Griffen played 11 games last season, posting 5 ½ sacks after returning from a five-game absence to deal with mental health issues. He had considered the possibility of turning down the team’s offer for a restructured contract, but instead opted to stay with the team that drafted him in 2010.
Bridgewater resigns with Saints: Free agent and former Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will return to the New Orleans Saints as a backup to Drew Brees, sources told ESPN on Thursday.
He will sign a one-year, $7.25 million fully guaranteed contract with the Saints, a league source told ESPN. The deal can grow to $12.5 million with incentives.
Sources said Bridgewater, who is from Miami, listened and did have interest in playing for the Dolphins, with whom he met on Wednesday, before ultimately deciding against a move.
BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
Nebraska advances, will face Badgers
CHICAGO — Once James Palmer Jr. pulled on his crisp red Nebraska jersey, it was mostly smooth sailing for the Cornhuskers.
Palmer scored 24 points after a late wardrobe change, and Nebraska shut down No. 21 Maryland 69-61 on Thursday for the first big surprise of the Big Ten Tournament.
Using a seven-man rotation because of injuries and backup guard Nana Akenten’s suspension, the Cornhuskers harassed the Terrapins into 36 percent (18 for 50) shooting and 11 turnovers. Glynn Watson Jr. added 19 points, and Isaiah Roby finished with 15.
“We believe in each other. That’s the main thing,” Watson said.
Palmer went 8 for 13 from the field after he matched a career high with 34 points in Wednesday’s tournament-opening victory over Rutgers. He played 40 minutes for the second straight day after realizing right before tip-off that he wasn’t wearing his game jersey.
“Oh man. I was shocked because I’ve never done that before,” Palmer said. “First time for everything. Lucky for me our manager Pat (Norris) got it to me in time.”
Nebraska (18-15) earned a second win in the Big Ten tourney for the first time since 2016 and will face fourth-seeded Wisconsin on Friday afternoon. The Cornhuskers lost 62-51 to the Badgers on Jan. 29 in their only meeting of the season.
GOLF
Fleetwood, Bradley tied for TPC lead
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A big finish for Tommy Fleetwood and a fast start for Keegan Bradley led each to a 7-under 65 on Thursday for a share of the lead in the opening round of The Players Championship.
Fleetwood kept a clean card in the March wind, kept his patience and was rewarded at the end with three birdie putts. Bradley had three eagle putts on the front nine, made one of them, and picked up a pair of birdies on the front nine.
Tiger Woods made only one par on the back nine — five birdies, three bogeys — in a round of 70. He has only broken 70 in the opening round one time at the TPC Sawgrass, when he won in 2013.
“Usually if I had one par, it’s usually shooting 30 or 29,” Woods said. “Not what I did today.”
It wasn’t as clean as Woods wanted, especially playing late in the afternoon when the wind began to die and the greens picked up a little more speed.
Even so, it was a reasonable start at a tournament where the key is not to fall too far behind, whether it’s in March or May.
