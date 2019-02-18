HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Aquinas girls stay at No. 1
The Aquinas High School girls basketball team are back at the top of the poll.
The Blugolds (21-1) retain the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Division 4 girls poll. They were tied at the top with Colby (21-0) last week.
Melrose-Mindoro is third in the D4 poll.
Meanwhile, the two boys teams that made the most movement were Onalaska in Division 2 and Prairie du Chien in Division 3.
The Blackhawks (17-2) moved up two spots in last week’s poll one day after receiving a No. 1 seed in the D3 sectionals.
After losing to Central on Thursday night, the Hilltoppers (16-4) dropped three spots to eighth.
Bangor (18-1) stays at the No. 2 spot in Division 5, and Blair-Taylor (19-1) moved up a spot to sixth.
PACKERS
LaFleur introduces coaching staff
GREEN BAY — When Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gets ready for his 15th season, he’ll be working with a new coach and offensive coordinator.
Plus, for the first time in his career, he’ll be directing a new offense.
At least there will be a constant for the 35-year-old quarterback: the return of Luke Getsy as quarterbacks coach.
A quality control coach in 2014 and 2015 and receivers coach in 2016 and 2017, Getsy spent last season as offensive coordinator and receivers coach at Mississippi State. His presence should ease the adjustments for the two-time MVP.
“You’ve got to earn people’s trust, show them how much you care before they’re going to care about you and want to do well for you,” Getsy said on Monday as the team introduced the staff of new coach Matt LaFleur.
“I think that phase is probably going to just happen quicker, naturally, being here for four years and creating a relationship. That part of it makes the transition much easier.
“Installing a new offense and the new principles and all that stuff, we’ve got a lot of work to do. We’re going to rely on the relationship as far as the mutual trust, respect we have for each other, but we’ve got a lot of work to do to get him to dive into this offense fully and being able to function at a high level.”
LaFleur said that Getsy’s history with the team was another reason for his hiring.
“Certainly, we’re going to find the best quarterback coach that’s out there,” LaFleur said. “Some things that I really did like about Luke was the fact that he played quarterback in college. I reached out not only to Aaron, but a couple other guys with him being in the building before, just to find out what they thought of him as a man and as a coach, and everybody gave him a thumbs-up.”
Rodgers’ introduction into the new offense can’t start until the beginning of the offseason program on April 1.
MLB
Giants’ Bochy to retire at end of ‘19
Bruce Bochy has always managed with his gut. Those same instincts told him it’s nearly time to retire.
Bochy announced Monday this will be his last season managing the San Francisco Giants, his 25th in all as a big league manager.
He told the team before Monday’s spring training workout at Scottsdale Stadium.
“In my mind it’s time,” he said.
Bochy, who turns 64 on April 16, had offseason hip replacement surgery that has him moving more swiftly and he insists “the health’s great” and didn’t factor into the choice.
He begins his 13th season with the Giants. He led the club to World Series championships in 2010, ‘12 and ‘14. Every other manager with three or more titles has been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
“I’ve managed with my gut. I came up here in 2007 on my gut. So it’s a gut feeling it’s time,” Bochy said. “It’s been an unbelievable ride. There’s so much in there to be grateful for, with the players, the city, the fans, my ride here. It’s time. I’ll stay in baseball and do something. ... I’m not going too far, trust me. I love this game. It’s been in my blood, so sure I’ll be doing something in another capacity and I look forward to it.”
Bochy came to San Francisco from the San Diego Padres before the 2007 season. He spent his first 12 seasons as a manager with the Padres from 1995-2006, guiding San Diego to the NL pennant in 1998.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Michigan State’s Nick Ward to miss a few weeks
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State forward Nick Ward had surgery on his broken left hand and is expected to be out of for at least a few weeks.
Coach Tom Izzo said Ward was injured when his hand was hit or it made contact with the rim in a 62-44 win over Ohio State on Sunday.
“I hope everyone here feels bad for Nick, but I don’t want anyone to feel bad for us,” Izzo said Monday. “This is the nature of the beast. We have to adjust.”
Ward is the team’s second-leading scorer at 15.1 points a game and third-leading rebounder at 6.7 per game. The 6-foot-9 junior returned to school after putting his name in the NBA draft last year.
COLLEGE SENIORS TO PLAY IN 3-ON-3 TOURNAMENT IN MINNEAPOLIS: All-Star teams of college seniors will compete for a $150,000 prize in a 3-on-3 tournament before this year’s NCAA national championship game.
The Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, announced on Monday, will be played at the Mall of America in Minneapolis from April 5-7.
Only players who have exhausted their NCAA eligibility may participate. The championship team will earn a spot in the 2019 USA Basketball 3X3 National Championship in May.
Last year’s tournament was won by the Big Ten team of Indiana’s Robert Johnson, Minnesota’s Nate Mason, Ohio State’s Jae’Sean Tate and Purdue’s Vincent Edwards.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will include 3-on-3 basketball as a medal sport for the first time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.