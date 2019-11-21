WIAC FOOTBALL
Spieker is offensive POY
MADISON — UW-La Crosse senior wide receiver Cole Spieker was named the offensive player of the year as the WIAC announced its season-ending awards on Thursday.
Sparta High School graduate Jaydon Haag, representing UW-Oshkosh, was named the conference’s special teams player of the year, while Whitewater’s Mackenzie Balanganayi was cited as defensive player of the year and Oshkosh’s Pat Cerroni its coach of the year.
The Eagles had four first-team selections — two on offense, two on defense — and three second-teamers after finishing 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the WIAC to place third.
Junior quarterback Evan Lewandowski joined Spieker on the first-team offense, while junior linebacker Rusty Murphy and senior defensive back Peter Kissling made the first-team defense.
Junior all-purpose back and return specialist Jake Simuncak is joined by senior defensive lineman Ryan Flathers and sophomore running back Joey Stutzman on the second teams.
Spieker had 83 receptions for 1,216 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Eagles. His 78 points led the conference as did his reception and receiving yards totals.
Haag, a sophomore, kicked 11 field goals during the regular season with a season-long of 49 yards. He made 23 of 26 attempts at extra points.
Junior offensive lineman Alex Richardson, sophomore center Alex Bongers, sophomore wide receiver Cameron Sorenson, senior defensive lineman Zachary Zillmer, junior punter Sean Parker and senior special teams player Connor Wears all earned honorable mention.
WIAA FOOTBALL
Springs blanks Regis for D6 title
MADISON — The Fond du Lac Springs football team held Eau Claire Regis to 134 yards of total offense in a 7-0 victory over the Ramblers on Thursday afternoon in the WIAA Division 6 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Marcus Orlandoni scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with one minute and 51 seconds left in the first quarter for the game’s lone score. Orlandoni finished with 75 rushing yards on 20 carries in the defensive battle for the Ledgers (12-2).
Tristan Root ran for 82 yards on 21 carries to lead Eau Claire Regis (13-1).
BLACK HAWK/WARREN 6, EDGAR 0: A 30-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Williams to Cayden Milz in the second quarter was the difference as the Warriors blanked the Wildcats for the Division 7 state championship. Jaylen Rufenacht ran for 101 yards on 18 carries for Black Hawk/Warren (14-0) while Williams completed 9 of 16 passes for 102 yards. Kaleb Hafferman ran for 44 yards as the Warriors held Edgar (12-2) to 108 rushing yards on 35 carries.
NFL
Garrett’s suspension upheld
CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett’s season is over after the NFL’s indefinite suspension of the Cleveland Browns star defensive end was upheld Thursday by an appeals officer.
Garrett is banned for the final six regular-season games and playoffs for smashing Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with a helmet last week in the closing seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 win over their AFC North rival.
On Wednesday, Garrett made his case to former player James Thrash for a reduction of his penalty, which will damage Cleveland’s season and stain his budding career.
Thrash found the discipline for Garrett was warranted and he won’t be back on the field until 2020 — at the earliest.
As part of his historic suspension, Garrett must also meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell’s office before he can be reinstated.
Men’s College Basketball
NCAA denies Michigan State’s Joey Hauser
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo abruptly resigned from a coaches’ board Thursday, angered after the NCAA denied an appeal from forward Joey Hauser to play this season.
Izzo says the decision led to him resigning from the National Association of Basketball Coaches board of directors because he says the NCAA is making “arbitrary decisions” regarding waiver requests.
Hauser transferred from Marquette in May and requested a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible immediately instead of sitting out the season, per usual transfer rules. The 6-foot-9 Hauser averaged nearly 10 points last season.
The third-ranked Spartans play Virginia Tech next week in the Maui Invitational, where they will also face Dayton or Georgia and potentially No. 4 Kansas.
