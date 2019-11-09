HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Blackhawks back in state semis
The Prairie du Chien High School football team (11-1) has qualified for a WIAA state semifinal game for the first time since 1988 after beating G-E-T 10-0 in a WIAA Division 5 quarterfinal Friday in Galesville.
The Blackhawks play Lake Country Lutheran (11-1) in a 7 p.m. semifinal at McFarland, Wis., on Friday. Here are some notes from the victory to accompany the game story posted on lacrossetribune.com.
MR. EVERYTHING: Prairie du Chien senior Dylan Coleman, a quarterback/defensive back, does it all for the 11-1 Blackhawks. In a 10-0 WIAA Division 5 state quarterfinal victory over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau on Friday, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound all-around athlete rushed for 78 yards on 11 carries and completed 5 of 11 passes for 48 yards.
Equally important, he pinned G-E-T at the 6-yard line with a 47-yard punt in the third quarter, and at the 8 with a 46-yard bomb in the fourth. Overall, he averaged 42.6 yards on three punts.
Oh, he also intercepted a pass in the second quarter and recovered a G-E-T fumble in the fourth.
“He is a special player, honestly, as he can do anything,” said PdC running back Traeton Saint. “He’s one of the best players on our team, but he also leads he way he should. That’s why we love him.”
HELD IN CHECK: Prairie du Chien coach Corey Koenig knew his team had to play disciplined defense and not let G-E-T speedster Luke Vance get loose.
The Blackhawks were successful, holding Vance to 44 yards on 13 attempts. Considering Vance rushed for 530 yards and 7 TDs in playoff wins over Marshall and Aquinas, it was quite a performance.
“We coached our kids up this week and we really talked about reading their guards, reading their tackles and they are pulling, really teaching our kids how to get down the line,” Koenig said.
“We got several tackles from behind the line of scrimmage from a guy coming from the backside. So yeah, we were prepared.”
Vance finishes his junior season with 1,467 yards and 21 TDs. His running mate, senior Bryce Burns, recorded 73 yards against the Blackhawks and finishes his senior campaign with 1,455 yards and 20 TDs.
TOUGH ENDING: G-E-T, which fell short in its quest for the program’s first state semifinal appearance, simply couldn’t get untracked offensively.
The Red Hawks finished with 202 yards, but that was half of what the high-powered offense typically produces.
“They were solid all the way around. I thought maybe if we had a strength it would be our offensive line, but apparently I was wrong,” G-E-T coach Jon Steffenhagen said.
“It is not that the kids didn’t try, it is just Prairie du Chien played better than us.”
While the loss will sting for some time, Steffenhagen hopes the team, especially the seniors, remember what the Red Hawks accomplished in a 10-2 season, including a South Central Conference title and two playoff wins.
And he didn’t just mean on the field.
“It is always hard to end no matter when it is. I just hope the seniors that are leaving understand that football has given them something in their life that they will remember forever,” Steffenhagen said.
“And it is something that is going to make them a better person in this world because they played football.”
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Eagles hold off Carroll
WAUKESHA — The UW-La Crosse women's basketball team withstood a tough shooting night and were able to hold a late fourth quarter rally to get past Carroll University 58-55 in their season opener on Saturday.
The Eagles couldn't buy a bucket and were just 23 of 71 from the field including 5 of 27 (21%) from beyond the arc.
But like always their defense came to play, holding the Pioneers to 17 of 47 shooting (36%) and 6 of 24 from 3-point range.
But the Eagles bad shooting night nearly came back to bite them. After freshman Kat Fitzgerald's layup made it 58-48 with 4:32 left, the Eagles would not score another point and had to rely on defense to close it out. Carroll had an opportunity to tie it, but missed a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left.
Senior Dani Craig paced the UW-L offensive attack, recording 16 points and five rebounds. Aquinas High School graduate Kyah Steiner had 11 points on 5 of 9 shooting to go along with seven rebounds while Fitzgerald provided a lift off the bench by scoring eight points with seven rebounds in her first collegiate game.
The Eagles are back in action at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Coe College.
AUTO RACING
Busch wins pole at at ISM
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Kyle Busch won the pole and all eight title contenders qualified in the top 10 for the final race to decide the championship field.
Busch earned the top starting spot for Sunday's race at ISM Raceway outside of Phoenix. He turned a lap in Saturday qualifying at 140.116 mph in his Toyota to earn his first pole of the season.
It puts him one spot ahead of reigning NASCAR champion Joey Logano on the starting grid, and Busch and Logano are the two drivers above the cutline to earn berths in next week's championship field.
Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick have both already locked themselves into the final four, and six drivers are vying for the final two positions.
Denny Hamlin, the Daytona 500 winner and Busch and Truex's teammate for Joe Gibbs Racing, qualified third and Truex was fourth.
Kyle Larson was the highest-qualifying Chevrolet at fifth, followed by Chase Elliott and Harvick.
Ryan Blaney was the lowest qualifying playoff driver at 10th.
Larson, Elliott and Blaney likely need to win to advance to the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Hamlin needs Busch or Logano to have some sort of issue, or, a win Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.