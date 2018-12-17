YOUR VIEW
Maybe Packers’ Graham could donate to a homeless shelter
I see Jimmy Graham feels disappointed because he didn’t have the kind of year he had hoped for with the Green Bay Packers. Here’s a suggestion, if you truly feel that bad, then give the Packers back some of that 30 million that you signed for.
Better yet, why don’t you donate a couple million to a hunger task force or set up a homeless shelter somewhere in the state. I can guarantee you that you’ll feel better and it will ease your pain of not making it to the Super Bowl. God bless you and your 30 million dollars. I wish I had your problems.
Mike Coady, La Crosse
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Kelly wins AP Coach of the Year
Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly is The Associated Press college football Coach of the Year and the third coach to win the award twice since it was established in 1998.
Kelly received 16 of 58 first-place votes from AP college football poll voters and 81 total points. Alabama’s Nick Saban was second with 16 first-place votes and 66 points and Central Florida first-year coach Josh Heupel was third with 33 points (five first-place votes).
Twelve coaches received at least one first-place vote and eight received at least three for the award announced Monday. Washington State’s Mike Leach finished fourth with 26 points (three first-place votes) and Syracuse’s Dino Babers was fifth with 25 (five first-place votes).
Kelly joins Saban and TCU’s Gary Patterson as two-time winners. Kelly was also coach of the year in 2012.
As he did in 2012, Kelly has guided the Fighting Irish to a 12-0 season and a chance to compete for the national championship. Notre Dame played Alabama in the BCS championship game after the 2012 season and lost 42-14. The third-ranked Irish will face No. 2 Clemson in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 in their first College Football Playoff appearance.
This undefeated season for Notre Dame seems very different than that one and it comes just two seasons after Notre Dame finished 4-8. Kelly overhauled his staff and his approach after that debacle, bringing in new coordinators on both sides of the ball. He made a concerted effort to be more involved with all aspects of the team.
NFL
Dolphins’ Gore expected to miss rest of season
MIAMI — With another season stumbling toward the finish line, the Miami Dolphins can begin thinking about 2019, and that includes 35-year-old Frank Gore.
The NFL’s leading active rusher is expected to miss the rest of the year with a sprained foot, a person familiar with the situation said Monday. The person confirmed Gore’s status to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t commented on the severity of his injury.
Gore was hurt during Sunday’s 41-17 loss at Minnesota. He has played in 126 consecutive games and made 122 starts in a row, and both streaks are the longest by an NFL offensive skill player.
MLB
Astros agree to deal with Brantley
The Houston Astros have agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract with outfielder Michael Brantley, according to multiple reports.
Brantley adds a needed left-handed presence to the middle of the Astros’ lineup, which is heavily right-handed with key cogs Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa and George Springer
The 31-year-old Brantley, who missed most of the 2016 and 2017 seasons with injuries, enjoyed an impressive bounce-back season with Cleveland in 2018, hitting .309 with 17 homers and 76 RBIs. He also scored 89 runs in 143 games and posted an .832 OPS.
SABATHIA GETS BONUS AFTER ALL: Plunking an opponent paid off for CC Sabathia. The New York Yankees gave Sabathia a $500,000 performance bonus, even though the 38-year-old left-hander was ejected from his final regular-season start six outs shy of the 155 innings specified in his contract for the payment.
Sabathia hit Tampa Bay’s Jesus Sucre starting the sixth inning on Sept. 27 with his 55th pitch of the night, retaliation for Andrew Kittredge throwing a pitch behind Austin Romine in the top half.
“We thought it was a very nice gesture by the Yankees,” Sabathia’s agent, Kyle Thousand of Roc Nation Sports, told The Associated Press on Monday. “CC was very appreciative and is really excited to come back next year and, hopefully, win a championship.”
Sabathia hit Jake Bauers on the knuckles of his right hand with an 88 mph fastball with two outs in the fifth inning. Kittredge threw a 93 mph fastball behind Romine’s neck with his initial pitch in the sixth, and plate umpire Vic Carapazza issued a warning to both benches. Sabathia started out of the Yankees dugout and had to be intercepted by manager Aaron Boone.
After New York opened an 11-0 lead, Sabathia hit Sucre the lower left leg with a 93 mph cutter on his first pitch in the bottom half, causing Carapazza to eject the pitcher and Boone.
MLS
MLS to shorten season and move to single-elimination playoffs
Major League Soccer is shortening its season by a month, going to single-elimination playoffs and scheduling the 2019 MLS Cup final for Nov. 10 in its earliest finish since 2002.
The league announced the change Monday and will have an all-knockout postseason in place of a two-leg format for the conference semifinals and finals. MLS had started using a two-leg, total-goals format in 2003.
After then-U.S. coach Jurgen Klinsmann criticized the league’s season as being too short, MLS stretched its schedule into December each year starting in 2012. Klinsmann was fired in November 2016.
“The big challenge is for MLS overall, how can they stretch that season into a format that is kind of competitive with the rest of the world?” Klinsmann said in 2011. “Right now it’s not competitive. If you have a seven-, eight-month season, that’s not competitive with the rest of the world.”
MLS says the new format will reward teams with top regular seasons with greater home-field advantage.
