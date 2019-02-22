PGA
Johnson has 2-shot lead in Mexico as Woods rallies
MEXICO CITY — Tiger Woods delivered the shot that had the gallery buzzing. Dustin Johnson produced the golf that left everyone chasing him.
Johnson made it through another round at the Mexico Championship without a bogey, and he was so efficient Friday that he putted for birdie on every hole, one of them from just on the fringe. It added to a 4-under 67 and a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar going into the weekend.
“Just hit a lot of fairways, hit a lot of greens,” Johnson said.
The memorable moments belonged to everyone else, not all of them good.
Woods started to figure out Chapultepec Golf Club a little better in his second full round and made a collection of medium-length birdie putts for a 66 that got him back in the game, though still six shots behind.
He would have liked one more, especially with the shot he hit at the end of his round. From a bunker right of the ninth fairway, a tree in his path, Woods sliced a 9-iron from about 130 yards that caught the left side of the green with so much spin that it zipped sideways at the pin and rolled 10 feet by. He settled for a par.
SHIN LEADS LPGA THAILAND: South Korean golfer Jenny Shin snatched the lead at the LPGA Thailand with a birdie on the last hole of the second round at Siam Country Club Pattaya on Friday.
Shin bogeyed the sixth hole but sunk five birdies in the rest of the round, including the par-5 18th. Her round of 4-under 68 put her at 11 under overall and one shot ahead of the field.
Three players were tied for second: Lizette Salas of the United States (68), Minjee Lee of Australia (69), and first-round leader Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea (71).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Boeheim to coach Syracuse vs. Duke
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Jim Boeheim has faced his share of obstacles in his long career at Syracuse, none like the one the Hall of Fame coach faces now.
When top-ranked Duke comes to town on Saturday evening for a much-anticipated rematch against the Orange, Boeheim will be dealing with many emotions. It’s the team’s first game since he struck and killed a pedestrian on a dark highway after guiding the Orange to a victory over No. 18 Louisville on Wednesday night.
Doubts about whether Boeheim might miss the game were dispelled Friday when Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack announced that the 74-year-old Boeheim would be on the sideline.
“Our community is shaken. The Boeheim family is heartbroken over what happened, as we all are. This is a very difficult time,” Wildhack said in a news release. “I know that Coach Boeheim’s players gain strength from him, just as he gains strength from his players. Our entire community gains strength from each other.”
The accident happened on a dark stretch of Interstate 690 in Syracuse. Police say 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez was a passenger in a car that apparently skidded out of control on a patch of ice and hit a guardrail. Police say Jimenez was trying to get to safety when he was struck by Boeheim’s SUV. Boeheim had swerved to avoid the disabled car, which was resting perpendicular across two lanes.
Jimenez was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Another man in the car suffered minor injuries. Police said Boeheim has been cooperating and used the light on his cellphone to warn other drivers of the disabled car after the accident. Sobriety tests administered to Boeheim and the unidentified driver of the other vehicle were negative for any signs of impairment, according to authorities.
MLB
AP source: Gonzalez, Twins agree to $21M, 2-year deal
Versatile Marwin Gonzalez and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a $21 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.
Gonzalez would receive $12 million this year and $9 million in 2020 under the contract.
An infielder and outfielder who turns 30 next month, Gonzalez spent the last seven seasons with the Houston Astros. He hit .247 with 16 homers and 68 RBIs last year, down from career bests of a .303 average with 23 homers and 90 RBIs in 2017, when the Astros won their first World Series title.
He played 73 games as a corner outfielder last year, plus 29 at shortstop, 32 at second and 24 at first. Gonzalez earned $5,125,000 last season after the Astros exercised a club option.
There is not an obvious fit on Minnesota’s roster for Gonzalez. The primary returning infield backup for the Twins, Ehire Adrianza, hit .251 in 335 at-bats last season. Gonzalez’s career track record represents a clear offensive upgrade.
Minnesota just reached a $25.75 million, five-year contract with shortstop Jorge Polanco, and second baseman Jonathan Schoop ($7.5 million) and first baseman C.J. Cron ($4.8 million) were added this offseason to fill the right side of the infield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.