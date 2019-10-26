NFL
Report: Brees to start
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is going to start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, ESPN reported Saturday. Brees has been sidelined since Sept. 15 with a thumb injury.
Teddy Bridgewater has played in Brees’ place, and the Saints have won each of their five games under Bridgewater.
Brees practiced this week and suggested throughout the week that he intended to play Sunday.
RYAN OUT AGAINST SEATTLE: Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan won’t play Sunday against Seattle, ending his 10-year streak of consecutive starts.
Ryan sprained his right ankle last week in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He had limited participation in Friday’s practice and was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.
The team announced Saturday that veteran Matt Schaub will start and Ryan won’t play against the Seahawks.
Ryan ran in Friday’s practice, raising hopes that he would be able to play. However, coach Dan Quinn said a key would be how Ryan responded on Saturday after “we pushed it really hard” on Friday.
“I think you have to push to find out,” Quinn said Friday. “Matt really worked hard to put himself in position to have a chance.”
Earlier in the week, Quinn said Ryan would not play if he was still limited by the injury.
“We wouldn’t put him out there if he couldn’t do all the things that he needs to do,” Quinn said. “If he was out there where he was playing on one foot, then that wouldn’t be the way to go.”
The Falcons (1-6) have a bye week after Sunday’s game, giving Ryan’s ankle more time to heal.
Schaub will make his first start since 2015 with Baltimore and his first start with Atlanta since 2005.
“I’ve got to do my job,” Schaub said Wednesday. “That’s my role for this team if I’m called upon to go out there and play. I have to perform my role as a quarterback. Lead the offense.”
The Falcons signed quarterback Danny Etling to the active roster, providing depth behind Schaub.
Ryan, the 2016 MVP, has not missed a game since 2009. He has made 154 consecutive regular-season and nine postseason starts.
JETS RELEASE OSEMELE: Kelechi Osemele is no longer a member of the New York Jets.
The veteran guard’s contentious standoff with the team, however, is far from over.
The Jets announced Saturday they released Osemele a day after he had surgery on his right shoulder in Boston to repair a torn labrum without the team’s approval. New York was made aware of Osemele’s plan to have surgery, but because he was not with the team and the surgery wasn’t authorized, it was considered an unexcused absence.
The Jets had been fining Osemele the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement — $579,000 per week, the amount of each of his game checks — for not practicing, saying it was “conduct detrimental to the team.” Osemele had filed a grievance with the NFL Players Association against the team.
Osemele was making a fully guaranteed $9.85 million this season, so he is due about $5.2 million more over the final nine weeks.
The 30-year-old offensive lineman was scheduled to make $11.35 million next season, but that money was not guaranteed and he said earlier this week he “absolutely, 100%” expected to be cut by the Jets in the offseason.
MLB
Astros under investigation
WASHINGTON — Major League Baseball is conducting a wider probe of the Houston Astros that goes beyond the assistant general manager who was fired this week for inappropriate behavior, concerned about the team’s initial denial.
Houston terminated Brandon Taubman on Thursday, saying he directed inappropriate comments at female reporters during a clubhouse celebration following Game 6 of the AL Championship Series last weekend.
“There are aspects of this that go beyond the incident that’s been dealt with in terms of the employment of the individual,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Friday before World Series Game 3. “We need to gather additional facts.”
Sports Illustrated reported Taubman repeatedly yelled toward a group of female reporters about closer Roberto Osuna, who was suspended for 75 games last year for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy and then was traded from Toronto to Houston. Taubman shouted, “Thank God we got Osuna!” according to SI, which said he made similar remarks several times during Saturday night’s celebration, punctuating them with a profanity.
Houston issued a statement Monday accusing the SI reporter of making up the story. Taubman apologized for his language in a statement Tuesday, and MLB and the team started an investigation.
Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow apologized Thursday for the team’s initial response, saying it was wrong, and the team apologized to the SI reporter, the magazine and people who saw the incident, and to those who were offended.
“I think it was important that they recognized that they had made a mistake, that they issued an apology, and they dealt with the individual situation in a decisive way,” Manfred said.
Manfred said MLB’s investigation began because of concern over the initial statement but was ongoing.
“I would say that there are a variety of issues,” Manfred said. “There are other things that we want to talk to the Astros about.”
Manfred said MLB intends to have conversations with Houston owner Jim Crane.
“I don’t want there to be an expectation that this piece of it is going to be as quick as the last piece because there’s more to it,” Manfred said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.