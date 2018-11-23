HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blugolds top DeLaSalle with defense
MINNEAPOLIS — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team ran its regular-season winning streak to 46 games by beating DeLaSalle 67-45 in the first round of a Thanksgiving tournament hosted at the University of St. Thomas on Friday.
The Blugolds (2-0) built a 31-20 halftime lead on the Islanders (0-1), who have multiple players committed or being recruited by Division I programs. Aquinas, which won last season’s WIAA Division 4 state championship, held DeLaSalle’s four Division I players to a combined 25 points and keeping two of them scoreless.
Junior Lexi Donarski, an Iowa State recruit, scored 24 points, and junior teammate Taylor Theusch made five 3-pointers and added 15 for the Blugolds.
We kept them off balance with some pressure and zone, mixing it up defensively,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. “Intensity-wise, the girls were outstanding. We talked about the hype of playing such a good team from Minnesota and how they think they play a different brand of basketball than teams from Wisconsin do.”
Junior Courtney Becker and freshman Jacy Weisbrod each added 11 points for Aquinas, and Weisbrod made a 3-pointer from well behind the line at the end of the first half to give the Blugolds plenty of momentum.
“That took the wind out of their sails,” Donarski said of the shot. “Kayla bahr was also outstanding with the way she covered up holes and with how physical she was. She really was the glue kid tonight.”
The Blugolds play Iowa powerhouse West Des Moines Dowling Catholic at St. Thomas in a 3:30 p.m. tipoff today.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Spring Grove wins 9-man title
MINNEAPOLIS — Caledonia High School graduate Zach Hauser coached Spring Grove to a 40-18 victory over Mountain Lake in the MSHSL 9-man state football championship at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday.
Hauser’s Lions (14-0) have won two straight championships. Senior quarterback Alex Folz rushed for 263 yards and scored four touchdowns for Spring Grove, which led 14-6 at halftime. He had three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, and those scoring plays covered 142 yards.
GOLF
Mickelson wins $9 million on 22nd hole
LAS VEGAS — Phil Mickelson beat Tiger Woods in overtime Friday in their $9 million pay-per-view match in Las Vegas that ended up free for many viewers because of technical problems.
Mickelson won on the 22nd hole, making a 4-foot birdie putt on a specially set up 93-yard, par 3. The match at Shadow Creek Golf Club finished under floodlights.
Mickelson said to Woods after the match: “Just know I will never let you live that down. It’s not the Masters or the U.S. Open, but it is nice to have a little something on you.”
Woods said he enjoyed the match, even if he was on the losing end.
“You couldn’t have made this event any better than it was,” he said. “It was back and forth and very competitive on a golf course that was playing on the tricky side.”
The match made for some compelling golf at times, if only most people would have been able to see it. Technical difficulties marred the event, which was billed as golf’s first pay-per-view broadcast.
Some viewers unable to view it on their televisions after paying $19.95. Turner and Bleacher Report representatives sent out links on social media allowing people to view it for free on their computers and mobile devices.
There were over 500 people on hold online waiting for assistance during one point.
“We experienced some technical issues on B/R Live that temporarily impacted user access to The Match. We’ve taken a number of steps to resolve the matter, with our main priority being the delivery of content to those that have purchased the PPV event,” Turner spokeswoman Tareia Williams said in an emailed statement.
Only 700 invited guests were allowed to watch the event at Shadow Creek. The match was billed as a chance for viewers to watch an untraditional golf broadcast as both golfers and their caddies were mic’d up. It also featured live odds from MGM resorts and a drone was used for live shots.
