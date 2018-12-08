COLLEGE
Murray wins Heisman Trophy
NEW YORK — Kyler Murray replaced a Heisman Trophy winner by becoming a Heisman Trophy winner.
The Oklahoma quarterback won college football’s most prestigious individual award Saturday night, edging Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and setting up a College Football Playoff matchup of Heisman winner versus runner-up.
The fourth-ranked Sooners play the top-ranked Crimson Tide in the Orange Bowl semifinal Dec. 29 in the seventh bowl matchup of Heisman winner and runner-up, and first since second-place finisher Vince Young and Texas beat Reggie Bush and Southern California in the 2006 Rose Bowl.
This season, Murray stepped into the starting job at Oklahoma held by last year’s Heisman winner and first overall NFL draft pick, Baker Mayfield.
Oklahoma is the first school with have Heisman-winning quarterbacks in consecutive seasons and the fifth overall with winners in back-to-back years.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Gophers upend Arkansas State
MINNEAPOLIS — Coach Richard Pitino spoke to his Minnesota Gophers about avoiding a letdown following a challenging early-season schedule with Minnesota hosting Arkansas State on Saturday afternoon.
The Gophers took the message to heart early and then coasted to a decisive victory.
Freshman Daniel Oturu posted season highs with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Dupree McBrayer chipped in 14 points for Minnesota in a 72-56 win against the Red Wolves on Saturday.
“Our guys need to understand how to play in those type of games because your opponent’s got nothing to lose,” Pitino said. “And I thought that we were just dragging a little bit. I do think that our defense was pretty good, held them to 31 percent. But we certainly were not great by any means.”
Oturu had his first double-double and added three blocks for the Gophers (8-2). Amir Coffey finished with 12 points as Minnesota cruised to the win after starting the game with a 21-2 run. The Gophers led by as much as 21 but Arkansas State kept the game within reach and outscored Minnesota 32-31 in the second half.
Ty Cockfield scored 20 points for the Red Wolves (3-6), who has lost five of their past seven games. Tristin Walley added 14 points.
