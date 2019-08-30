COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
V-Hawks suffer first loss
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Viterbo University volleyball team hit its first bump in the road of the season Friday afternoon, dropping a 25-22, 25-23, 25-19 decision to No. 8 Midland.
The fifth-ranked V-Hawks (9-1) couldn’t slow down the offensive attack of Midland, which posted a .359 hitting percentage in the match.
Miah Garant led the way with nine kills, while Maya Roberts and Katie Frohmander had seven apiece. Abbey Johnson and Lauryn Sobasky each tallied 11 assists for Vitebro.
Sydney Morehouse of Midland (8-1) led all attackers with 12 kills.
Viterbo’s 7 p.m. game against No. 4 Missouri Baptist was not complete before Tribune deadline. Go online to lacrossetribune.com for more coverage.
MLB
Skaggs died of overdose
ARLINGTON, Texas — A medical examiner in Texas has ruled that Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died from an accidental overdose of drugs and alcohol.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a report released Friday that Skaggs had the powerful painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his system along with alcohol.
The 27-year-old Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in the Dallas area July 1 before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. The first game was postponed.
NBA
Warrant issued for Cousins
MOBILE, Ala. — Alabama police have issued an arrest warrant for Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge for harassing communications. .
The Mobile municipal court website indicates a warrant was issued for harassing communications, but does not list other details
TMZ released an audio recording Tuesday in which it says Cousins threatens to shoot Christy West, the mother of their 7-year-old child.
Lakers spokesperson Alison Bogli said Thursday the team had no immediate comment beyond a statement issued Tuesday after learning of the recording .
The Lakers say they “take this claim seriously” and are gathering information and looking into the allegations.
The 6-foot-11, 270-pound Cousins signed with the Lakers last month as a free agent, but the 29-year-old veteran center then tore a knee ligament during a workout earlier this month.
NHL
Labor deal won’t be terminated
The NHL informed the NHL Players’ Association on Friday it will not use its option to terminate the existing labor deal next year.
The league announced its decision two days before its deadline to notify the union whether it would reopen collective bargaining talks. The union has until Sept. 15 to decide on whether to terminate the agreement as of September 2020, two years before the existing deal expires.
If the players opt to reopen the CBA, it would set the clock ticking toward a potential third work stoppage in the sport since 2004. If the players choose not to terminate the agreement, it remains in effect until 2022. The next Winter Olympics are in Beijing earlier that year.
Commissioner Gary Bettman said the decision was based on the current financial state of the game, and he believes it is “essential to continue building upon the momentum” while calling it important to have a “sustained period of labor peace.”
The players, however, have concerns, notably regarding escrow, Olympic participation and the split of hockey-related revenue. The NHL and NHLPA are in agreement on wanting more international competition and are in talks about holding another World Cup of Hockey as early as February 2021.
The union’s executive board is scheduled to meet in Chicago on Wednesday. The league and union have been meeting through the summer and those discussions are scheduled to continue.
GOLF
Romero leads European Masters
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Rory McIlroy picked up five shots in his last five holes for a 7-under 63 to move within a shot of the lead after the second round of the European Masters on Friday.
McIlroy surged to join Tommy Fleetwood (65) and three others on 10 under, one behind Gavin Green (64) on 11-under 129 at Crans-sur-Sierre club.
Green, first on the Severiano Ballesteros course with a 7:40 a.m. start, had eight birdies in his round to take sole possession of the lead.
“Going out this afternoon eight shots off the lead, you know there are scores out there but you don’t want to push too hard,” McIlroy said. “Getting myself much closer to the lead going into the weekend was nice.”
The lowest score of the day was a 61 by Andres Romero, lifting him into the group on 10 under. The Argentine played his first three holes in 1 over before making eight birdies and one eagle the rest of the way.
