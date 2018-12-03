NFL
Packers’ Murphy to hire next coach, GM involved
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers’ head-coaching vacancy should be appealing for one big reason.
He plays quarterback and signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension this year.
Two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, though, will not be involved in the process of selecting Mike McCarthy’s successor, but is free to provide input, team president Mark Murphy said on Monday.
And that seems fine with Rodgers, who said he was focused on the Packers’ final four games under interim coach Joe Philbin.
“I think there’s an interest in who the next guy will be, but (Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst) and I have always had good lines of communication, their offices, like they say, are always open,” Rodgers said. “I’m not needing to be involved in that process.”
Murphy said Rodgers was also not part of the decision to fire McCarthy following the stunning 20-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday that dropped Green Bay to 4-7-1. Chances of making the playoffs are slim.
It appeared that most players had already left Lambeau Field by that point, with many Packers saying they had learned of the firing on social media or through text messages.
“Found out probably the same way you did at the same time you did,” receiver Davante Adams said on Monday. “I was definitely surprised. But, it’s a business and business is business, and that’s what it is.”
Rodgers was already home to celebrate his 35th birthday when he found out.
“I’m sure I found out the same way that most of you found out,” Rodgers said, “and was just as shocked as many of you were.”
He planned to reach out to McCarthy later Monday.
“I think him and I, like any relationship, we have our amazing times, we have our times where we butt heads,” Rodgers said. “But the basis, like I said, was built on mutual respect and communication. ... We spent time together and growing our friendship and we accomplished a lot together.”
HIGH SCHOOL
Lindauer powers Tomah past Black River Falls
TOMAH — Madison Lindauer, a senior guard for the Tomah High School girls basketball team, scored 15 of her game-high 24 points in the second half to power the Timberwolves past Black River Falls 49-32 Monday night. Lindauer was busy at the free-throw line, hitting 6 of 9 attempts. Emma Liek added 13 points for Tomah, which is off to a 5-0 start. Katelyn Dobson led Black River Falls (0-5) with nine points.
Arcadia 68, Whitehall 29
ARCADIA — Linzy Sendelbach scored a game-high 22 points as Arcadia pushed its record to 5-0. Mercedes Romo added 18 points, while Ellie Hoesley added 10 for the Red Raiders, who led 41-13 at the half. Ariel Koxlein led Whitehall with nine points.
Melrose-Mindoro 61, Bangor 22
MELROSE — Mesa Byom scored 22 points while teammates Erika Simmons (15), Calette Lockington (11) and Emily Herzberg (10) also reached double figures at Melrose-Mindoro cruised past Bangor. The Mustangs, who were 8-for-13 from the free-throw line, led 39-22 at the half. Haley Jones led Bangor with 14 points.
COLLEGE
Waldorf knocks off Viterbo women
Alyssa Nilssen and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School graduate Madison Doerr scored 19 points apiece, but it wasn’t enough as Waldorf defeated Viterbo 81-74 at Beggs Gymnasium Monday night. Ambree Schlosser added 15 points and eight rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.