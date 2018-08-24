COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Viterbo sweeps pair at own tournament
Viterbo University opened its Holiday Inn Express Preseason Tournament at Beggs Gymnasium with a pair of wins Friday, pushing its record to 5-0. The V-Hawks opened the day with a 25-18, 25-13, 25-20 win over Cardinal Stritch University (2-3), then beat Morningside 25-15, 25-23, 25-19 later Friday to remain unbeaten.
Viterbo will face the University of St. Francis at 10 a.m. Saturday, then wrap up the tournament with a 4 p.m. contest against Our Lady of the Lake University.
Against Cardinal Stritch, the V-Hawks recorded 44 kills compared to the Wolves 31. Sophomore Miah Garant led Viterbo with her 10 kills, followed by nine apiece from senior Aubrey Aspen and sophomore Katie Frohmader. Another sophomore, Maya Roberts, added eight kills in the V-Hawks’ balanced attack. Chloe Jakscht led Viterbo with 18 assists, while Lauren Sobasky added 15.
Against Morningside, Girant led Viterbo with 11 kills, while Siera Skow, Roberts, and Frohmader added seven apiece. Jakscht again led the offense with 19 assists, while Sobasky added 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.