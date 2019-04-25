NFL
Murray goes first to Cardinals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Defying NFL custom and at least temporarily creating a quarterback quandary, the Arizona Cardinals led off the NFL draft Thursday night by selecting Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner.
For the second time in a year, Arizona went QB, having moved up from 15th overall to 10th in 2018 to grab Josh Rosen. NFL teams simply don’t do that, but with a new coach in college-trained Kliff Kingsbury, the Cardinals made the bold move. At least until they likely move Rosen elsewhere in a trade.
Resplendent in a pink suit — nothing close to the Cardinals red he will be wearing in Arizona — Murray hugged several of his fellow draft prospects before doing the same with Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Murray, a first-round baseball pick by the Oakland A’s, becomes the 22nd Heisman Trophy winner to go first overall. He also is the second straight Sooners quarterback to pull it off: Baker Mayfield went to Cleveland in 2018.
After Murray, defense became the order of the night. Of the first dozen picks, eight were for that side of the ball, starting with Ohio State edge rusher Nick Bosa, who went to San Francisco as expected. The 49ers have used a first-round selection on four defensive linemen in the past five drafts.
Bosa is considered the top pass rusher in this group. His older brother, Joey, plays for the Chargers and was the 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year. Their father also played in the NFL.
The Jets, widely speculated to trade the third pick, used it on Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, considered by some scouts the best player in this draft. Not even a starter before 2018, Williams won the Outland Trophy last season and is Alabama’s highest-drafted defensive player since linebacker Cornelius Bennett went No. 2 overall in 1987.
More defense with Clemson end Clelin Ferrell going to Oakland and LSU linebacker Devin White to Tampa Bay, both addressing huge needs.
Then came what some considered a surprise when the Giants, looking for Eli Manning’s eventual successor, took Duke quarterback Daniel Jones, the Senior Bowl MVP. Jones generally was not considered a first-round prospect when the college season ended.
MAHOMES TO BE ON MADDEN COVER: Patrick Mahomes has gone from playing the Madden video game with his dad to being on the cover.
Electronic Arts announced Thursday that the Kansas City quarterback and reigning NFL MVP will grace the cover of “Madden NFL 20” when it is released Aug. 2. The announcement was made before the first round of the NFL draft.
“It is awesome and definitely a full circle moment for me,” Mahomes said during an interview with The Associated Press before the cover was revealed.
In his first season as the Chiefs’ starting QB, Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns during the regular season and led them to the AFC championship game for the first time since 1993. He began last season with an overall Madden rating of 77 but finished the season with a 94.
NBA
Kings, NBA begin inquiry into Walton
The Sacramento Kings and the NBA began a joint investigation Thursday into allegations that coach Luke Walton sexually assaulted a woman.
The Kings and the league said they will be looking into the accusations from a lawsuit filed this week in Los Angeles by former sportscaster Kelli Tennant.
The 31-year-old Tennant contends Walton attacked her when he was an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors, which was from 2014 to 2016.
Tennant said she confided in people at the time, but never filed charges because she was scared. Her lawyer, Garo Mardirossian, said because years had passed, he believed it would be difficult now to file a police report and put together a criminal case.
Tennant said Walton continued to harass her after he became coach of the Lakers and she was working as a broadcaster in Los Angeles for Spectrum SportsNet and SportsNet LA. She now does a wellness podcast.
Tennant said she considered the 39-year-old Walton, the son of Hall of Famer Bill Walton, to be a longtime friend and mentor. The coach had written the foreword to a 2014 book she had written and she went to give him a copy while he was at a Santa Monica hotel during a Warriors road trip to Los Angeles.
Tennant said Walton met her in the lobby and invited her to his room. After discussing the book, Tennant said Walton suddenly grabbed her, pinned her to the bed and forcibly kissed her. Tennant said that when she asked him to get off “he laughed at me.”
Tennant said Walton relented and she started to leave the room when he grabbed her again and kissed her ears and neck. She said he finally stopped, laughed and said “good to see you” before she left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.