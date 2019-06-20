NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Holgate explodes against Duluth
Right fielder Ryan Holgate was 3-for-5 with three doubles and seven RBI to lift the La Crosse Loggers to a 14-3 Northwoods League victory over Duluth at Copeland Park on Thursday.
Holgate hit a two-run double in the first inning, a three-run double in the fourth and another two-run double in the eighth for La Crosse (12-13).
First baseman JT Schwartz was 2-for-4 and scored three runs for the Loggers, who received one-hit pitching over five innings from Landry Wideman. He struck out four and walked four.
LEGION BASEBALL
La Crescent remains unbeaten
LA CRESCENT — La Crescent scored three runs in the third inning and three more in the sixth to beat Holmen 7-2 in an American Legion baseball game at George Horihan Field on Thursday.
Cade McCool was 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Gavin Christianson and Jess Fechner both went 2-for-3 for La Crescent (3-0). Isaac Petersen pitched a complete game and struck out five without walking a batter.
Holmen (2-4) had eight hits and was led by Parker Otto’s 2-for-2 performance.
VIROQUA 5, STODDARD 3: Viroqua scored all five of its runs in the first two innings to improve to 14-3.
Hunter Vikemyr was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Viroqua, which allowed all three Stoddard runs in the top of the fourth inning. Hunter Skrede was 2-for-3 for Viroqua, which received five innings from winning pitcher Tate Knutson (four strikeouts). Stoddard (1-5) was led by Brock Venner’s 2-for-3 hitting performance.
GOLF
Green takes lead at Hazeltine
CHASKA, Minn. — Hannah Green of Australia got just about everything wrong in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship except what mattered: Her score.
Green didn’t have wet weather gear when she teed off Thursday at Hazeltine as it started to rain — she doesn’t like rain pants, anyway, because they make too much noise. On a long, tough course at Hazeltine National, she missed nine greens and never had a tap-in for par.
No matter. She took 23 putts, none on the par-5 seventh when she holed a bunker shot, and she kept bogeys off her card for a 4-under 68 for a one-shot lead over Hyo Joo Kim and Mel Reid.
Kim set small goals to help her on a big course. She wanted to hit 12 greens and take no more than 30 putts, and she accomplished both in her 69. Reid played in one of the final groups and finished strong, hitting just inside the hazard right of the 16th fairway, taking her shot over a tree and grandstand and onto the green.
Hazeltine was as tough as advertised, playing at 6,831 yards — just 244 yards short of the Pebble Beach scorecard last week at the U.S. Open.
It was long enough that Ariya Jutanugarn not only carried a driver for the first time all year, she hit it — twice.
“Made bogey” she said with a laugh after her 70.
And it was tough enough — especially with a mixture of rain, wind, a drop in temperatures, sunshine and more rain — that only 16 players broke par and 20 players shot 80 or high. One of them was Michelle Wie, who returned from two months off with an injured right wrist and matched her highest score as a pro with an 84.
