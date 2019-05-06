LOCAL GOLF
Skogen wins TRGA event
VIROQUA — Onalaska’s Ben Skogen won the men’s championship flight in a TRGA tournament played at Viroqua Hills Golf Club on Sunday.
Skogen shot a 3-over-par 74 and overcame a three-shot deficit on the final three holes to finish ahead of Jake Schroeckenthaler of Cottage Grove (75), Janesville’s Matt Zimmerman (77) and Viroqua’s Troy Dobbe (77).
Viroqua’s Paul Grenier beat Winona’s Aaron Raabe in a playoff to win the title with an 80- in First Flight, and La Crosse’s Tony Friedl won Second Flight with an 83. Viroqua’s Jeff Clifton (83) won Third Flight, and La Crosse’s Michael DeYoe (84) won the Men’s Gold Flight.
SKOGEN SECOND IN WSGA: Holmen’s Mike Drugan shot a 5-over-par 77 at The Bergamont in Oregon, Wis., to tie for second place in a WSGA Senior Tour event on Monday.
Drugan was part of a three-way tie for second place and was four shots behind the winner, Fitchburg’s Mike Murphy. Onalaska’s Jim Socha shot an 83 and tied for 28th place.
NHL PLAYOFFS
Bruins advance with shutout
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tuukka Rask made 39 saves and recorded his sixth career playoff shutout as the Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 Monday night to clinch their second-round series and advance to the Eastern Conference final.
Rask was supported by great defensive play in front of the net in the Bruins’ third straight victory for a 4-2 win in the best-of-seven series, which came despite being outshot 39-29 in Game 6.
Boston advances to face the Carolina Hurricanes, who swept the New York Islanders in four games. The Bruins advanced to the Eastern Conference final for the first time since the 2012-13 season, when they lost in the Stanley Cup finals.
David Krejci scored in the first period, and Marcus Johansson and David Backes had third-period goals for the Bruins, who gave up four power plays to the Blue Jackets but stonewalled Columbus on a number of chances.
HORSE RACING
Kentucky Derby watched by 16.5M
Saturday’s Kentucky Derby averaged 16.5 million viewers on NBC, which is tied for the most-watched Derby on the network since it started televising it in 2001.
NBC and Nielsen report that is a 10 percent increase over last year, when Justify’s win en route to an eventual Triple Crown averaged 15.0 million. The 2010 and 2017 races also averaged 16.5 million. The Derby has averaged at least 15 million for seven straight years, which is the longest streak since records were kept beginning in 1989.
Saturday’s broadcast averaged 18.0 million during the race and peaked at 18.5 million for post-race coverage, when first-place finisher Maximum Security was disqualified for interference and Country House was named the winner.
The Derby also benefited from Saturday night’s NHL playoff game between Columbus and Boston. The game averaged 4.618 million viewers, making it the second-most watched non-Stanley Cup Final NHL game dating back to 1993. The deciding game of the 2015 Western Conference final between Chicago and Anaheim averaged 4.636 million.
NBA
Cousins expects to play this season
HOUSTON — Golden State Warriors injured center DeMarcus Cousins said he expects to play again this season after suffering a partially torn quadriceps muscle and envisions a “very nice ending” to the 2018-19 campaign.
“For me, my goal is I ain’t planning on sitting,” Cousins told The Undefeated after the Warriors’ shootaround in preparation for Monday’s Game 4 against the Houston Rockets in a second-round playoff series. “I don’t know the reality of it. But for me, that is not what I’m planning on doing. It’s definitely some type of bad movie. But I think it will have a very nice ending. Just wait for it.”
Cousins suffered the quad injury with 8:09 left in the first quarter of Game 2 of a first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 15. The Warriors announced the next day that an MRI exam revealed that the 6-foot-10, 265-pounder had suffered a torn left quadriceps muscle. Though the Warriors said the injury would sideline Cousins indefinitely and he would begin rehabilitation immediately, he was not ruled out for the rest of the playoffs.
Cousins suffered a season-ending torn left Achilles tendon in January 2018 with the New Orleans Pelicans. The first-year Warriors center returned to action on Jan. 18, 2019, against the Clippers. Cousins was ecstatic to learn that this injury did not require surgery and was not as serious as his torn Achilles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.