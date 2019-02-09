GOLF
Mickelson among 4-way tie
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Phil Mickelson is in a familiar place in familiar conditions at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
A four-time winner, Mickelson was among four players tied for the lead after the second round was completed Saturday morning because of rain.
He avoided the worst of the weather, though he had to survive a wild finish of a birdie, three straight bogeys and a closing birdie for a 4-under 68 at Spyglass Hill. That put him at 10-under 133, tied with Lucas Glover, Paul Casey and Scott Langley.
Jordan Spieth, who endured a cold, hard rain for the final two hours Friday before play was suspended, was part of the tie at 10 under until he returned Saturday morning and bogeyed his last hole for a 68 at Spyglass and was one shot behind, along with Jason Day.
One day after Mickelson didn’t miss a single fairway for the first time in 1,664 rounds on the PGA Tour, he couldn’t seem to find one at Spyglass Hill. He still managed to surge into the lead, including one 3-wood from 256 yards out of the trees on the par-5 14th to 6 feet.
It caught up with him at the end. After banging in a birdie on the par-3 fifth, Mickelson missed three straight fairways that led to three straight bogeys until he closed with a 4-iron to 18 feet for birdie and a 4-under 68.
“I hate not finishing the round off, making three bogeys after having a pretty good round going in,” Mickelson said. “I’m also lucky to get done now and get the round over with and have ... guys unfortunately are still out there playing in some tough stuff.”
Mickelson was the first to finish at 10-under 133. Glover started strong in tame weather at Pebble Beach and shot a 6-under 66 to get to 10-under 134, while Langley (69 at Spyglass Hill) and Casey (7-under 64 at Monterey Peninsula) narrowly finished at 10-under 133 ahead of the horn that ultimately stopped play for the rest of the day.
Spieth was among 44 players who had to return Saturday morning — weather permitting — to finish the last two holes of his round. Part of him was happy to be off the course considering the fight he had on his hand in cold, raw rain with increasing wind.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
No. 10 Marquette edges Villanova
MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard scored 38 points and Marquette hung on at the buzzer, edging Villanova and handing the Wildcats their first Big East Conference loss.
Marquette (20-4, 9-2) led by 15 early in the second half before Villanova rallied. Jermaine Samuels missed an off-balance jumper as time ran out.
Booth had 19 points and Eric Paschall 17 for Villanova (19-5, 10-1), which had won 11 straight since a 74-71 loss to Kansas on Dec. 15.
NO. 1 TENNESSEE WINS: Grant Williams scored 16 points as No. 1 Tennessee defeated Florida 73-61 on Saturday to complete a season sweep of the Gators and extend its school-record winning streak to 18 games.
Tennessee (22-1, 10-0 SEC) owns the longest active winning streak of any Division I team. This also marks the biggest winning streak of Rick Barnes’ 32-year head coaching career, surpassing the 17-game string that started Texas’ 2009-10 season.
Florida (12-11, 4-6) has lost three straight and four of its last five.
Admiral Schofield scored 14 points, Jordan Bowden had 13 and Jordan Bone added 10 for Tennessee. Noah Locke scored 17, Jalen Hudson had 15 and KeVaughn Allen added 11 for Florida.
NO. 2 DUKE 81, VIRGINIA 71: Duke’s RJ Barrett led the Blue Devils with 26 points, and he connected on six 3-pointers.
Zion Williamson had 18. Duke’s biggest lead in the game was 11 points.
TCU 92, NO. 17 IOWA STATE 83: Just when the Big 12 title chase was threatening to make some sense, TCU traveled to Ames and pulled off one of the weirdest upsets of the season.
Kendric Davis scored a season-high 22 points, and TCU stunned No. 17 Iowa State for their first road win over a Top 25 team in 21 years. Kouat Noi, Desmond Bane and Alex Robinson each had 17 for TCU (17-6, 5-5 Big 12). The Horned Frogs used a staggering 27-4 first-half run to blow past the beleaguered Cyclones and greatly boost their postseason resume.
Marial Shayok scored 24 points and Michael Jacobson had 16 to lead the Cyclones (18-6, 7-4), who saw their winning streak snapped at four games.
