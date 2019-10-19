COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Badgers slip, Gophers jump in AP poll
Ohio State edged past Clemson to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll and Wisconsin dropped to 13th after being upset ahead of its showdown with the Buckeyes.
Alabama remained No. 1 on Sunday in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 24 first-place votes. No. 2 LSU held its place and received 16 first-place votes. The Buckeyes had 13 first-place votes and No. 4 Clemson, the preseason No. 1 team and defending national champion, received nine.
The Buckeyes and Tigers both were coming off conference blowouts on the road. Ohio State beat Northwestern 52-3 Friday night. Clemson defeated Louisville 45-10.
The point margin between the No. 1 and No. 4 in this week’s Top 25 is 78, the smallest it has been this season. Alabama received 1,486 points while LSU had 1,462, Ohio State had 1,429 and Clemson had 1,408.
Oklahoma remained No. 5, but Penn State moved up to sixth after Wisconsin’s first loss of the season. The Badgers were beaten Saturday by 30-point underdog Illinois in the season’s most significant upset so far.
Minnesota moved up from No. 20 to No. 17 after beating Rutgers 42-7.
Florida, Notre Dame, Auburn and Georgia round out the top 10, giving the Southeastern Conference five of the top 10 teams.
NASCAR
Hamlin wins Cup Series race
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Denny Hamlin won a chaotic NASCAR Cup Series elimination race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, holding off Chase Elliott on the second overtime restart that knocked Brad Keselowski out of the playoffs.
Elliott managed to finish second and advanced to the round of eight on points when Keselowski, whom he’d been dueling with all afternoon, got boxed in on the restart and lost too many spots.
In a bit of irony, it was Keselowski who helped bring out the caution on the first try for the green-white-checkered finish when he got into Daniel Suarez. The field was nearing the start-finish line but the caution light came on before the leader took the white flag, forcing a second overtime.
If Hamlin had crossed a split-second quicker, the race would have been over and Keselowski safe.
Kyle Busch ultimately finished third, followed by Kurt Busch and William Byron. But the key was Keselowski, who dropped from 13th to 19th on the final restart and out of the next round of the playoffs. He ended up three points — equal to three positions on the track — below the cutoff line.
Byron was the next driver eliminated despite a strong run at Kansas, where he would have needed a win to advance. Alex Bowman and home-state hero Clint Bowyer also were eliminated.
The win was the fifth this season for Hamlin, who already was in good shape to advance but picked up valuable playoff points with the win. He had finished in the top five at Kansas twice in the past couple years, but the trip to victory lane was the first for his Joe Gibbs Racing team since 2012.
GOLF
PGA event postponed
RICHMOND, Va. — Heavy rain forecast to last throughout the day forced the postponement of the third round of the PGA Tour Champions event on Sunday.
The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three tournaments in the tour’s Charles Schwab Cup playoffs, will resume on the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course at 8 a.m. Monday. Officials say the course received more than 2 inches of rain overnight and into Sunday morning.
Tommy Tolles and Scott Parel were tied for the lead, one shot ahead of Colin Montgomerie.
Parel won twice last season on the tour for players 50 and over, and Tolles is seeking his first victory in three years on the tour. He entered the week 59th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, and only the top 54 advance to the next event, the Invesco QQQ Championship on Nov. 1-3 in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
LPGA: Danielle Kang shot a bogey-free 2 under 70 to win the Buick LPGA Shanghai for the second consecutive year on Sunday with a tournament record 16-under par 272 in Shanghai.
The 27-year-old American began the day one stroke behind compatriot Jessica Korda, who shot a final-round 72 to finish second at 15 under.
“It was a really stressful day. I definitely played well out there. It was really tough because you’re definitely watching what Jessica is shooting and scoring, and always just try to keep in my own game,” said Kang.
Kang birdied the 15th to pull two strokes ahead, but Korda responded with a birdie of her own on 17.
Kang then holed a 3-foot par putt on the 18th to win her third career title.
“There were a lot of birdie opportunities. I made some really great up and downs. I’ve never been more nervous than the last putt for some reason, but I made it,” Kang said.
Korda had three birdies and three bogeys for even par on the day.
Liu Yu of China shot a 7-under 65 to surge into a three-way tie for third with Japan’s Nasa Hataoka and LPGA rookie Kristen Gillman at 13 under and the best finish of Gillman’s career.
TENNIS
Murray wins European Open
ANTWERP, Belgium — Andy Murray claimed his first ATP tour title in more than 2½ years at the European Open on Sunday in only his sixth singles tournament since returning from hip surgery in January.
The 32-year-old Murray rallied to beat fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the final.
The last time he lifted silverware in singles came in Dubai in March 2017, so it was no surprise that the tears quickly flowed for the British player.
“Obviously it means a lot, the last few years have been extremely difficult, both me and Stan have had a lot of injury problems the last couple of years,” Murray said in an on-court interview broadcast by Amazon Prime.
“I just managed to hang in a bit at the end of the second set and the third set was extremely close again. I didn’t expect to be in this position so I’m very happy. This is one of the biggest wins that I’ve had after everything so I’m very proud.”
It was their grueling French Open semifinal two years ago that exacerbated physical issues for both players. Murray spent the next 18 months trying to find a solution to his hip problems that would enable him to live without pain, while Wawrinka underwent two knee operations.
After undergoing hip resurfacing surgery, Murray returned to the court in June playing doubles — including at Wimbledon — before moving back to singles in August.
The 34-year-old Wawrinka was looking for his first ATP title since the 2017 Geneva Open.
