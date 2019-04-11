COLLEGE HOCKEY
Duluth wins national semifinal
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Billy Exell scored the go-ahead goal with 9:53 remaining and defending champion Minnesota Duluth beat Providence on Thursday night 4-1 on Thursday night to advance to the final in college hockey’s Frozen Four.
Justin Richards scored twice for the Bulldogs (28-11-2), who are attempting to become the first team to win consecutive titles since Denver in 2004-05. Hunter Shepard stopped 28 shots and improved his NCAA Tournament career record to 7-0.
Richards and Dylan Samberg sealed the victory with empty-net goals in the final 33 seconds.
The second semifinal between UMass and Denver was not completed in time for publication.
The National Collegiate Hockey Conference champion Bulldogs also became the first team to reach three consecutive championship games since Boston College from 2006-08. Minnesota Duluth lost 3-2 to Denver in the 2017 championship game.
Providence (24-12-6) was denied an opportunity to reach its first championship game since 2015, when the Friars beat Boston University 4-3 to win their first title. Josh Wilkins scored for Providence and Hayden Hawkey stopped 32 shots.
NBA
Kings part ways with Joerger
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento’s best season in 13 years wasn’t enough to save coach Dave Joerger’s job.
General manager Vlade Divac fired Joerger on Thursday after he helped develop the young Kings into playoff contenders before ultimately falling short in the franchise’s 13th straight losing season.
Divac said he had been contemplating the decision to change coaches for a while and ultimately made it after the team stumbled to the finish with a 9-16 record after the All-Star break. The poor stretch run left Sacramento with a 39-43 record, nine games out of a playoff spot after being tied for the eighth spot in the West heading into the final game before the break.
The Kings had their most wins since having a 44-38 record in coach Rick Adelman’s final season in 2005-06. That ended a run of eight straight playoff berths and Sacramento hasn’t been back to the postseason since for the NBA’s longest active drought.
DREW OUT IN CLEVELAND: The Cavaliers’ next coach will inherit a better situation than the one Larry Drew got handed.
Drew and the Cavs parted ways Thursday after a challenging, 19-win season that followed LeBron James leaving for Los Angeles and included a rash of injuries to a young roster.
Although expected, Drew’s departure creates more work for a franchise that will sit out the NBA playoffs this season following a four-year run in the Finals with James.
The Cavs tied for the league’s second-worst record with Phoenix, but Drew kept his team playing hard until the end. He received praise from many of his players, including All-Star forward Kevin Love, who was limited to just 22 games following toe surgery.
GRIZZLIES MOVE ON FROM BICKERSTAFF: The Memphis Grizzlies started the offseason Thursday with plenty of questions to answer, then controlling owner Robert Pera added to the to-do list by firing coach J.B. Bickerstaff as part of a front-office shake-up that demoted general manager Chris Wallace to scout.
The Grizzlies announced the moves after both Bickerstaff and Wallace spoke to reporters following a second straight season outside the playoffs. After a 12-5 start, Memphis plummeted and finished 33-49, tied with New Orleans and Dallas.
LSU’S SMART HEADING TO NBA: Freshman guard JaVonte Smart says he is planning to leave the Tigers and enter this summer’s NBA draft.
Smart was the player mentioned by now-suspended coach Will Wade in published transcripts of a leaked FBI wiretap in which Wade discussed an “offer” to a person affiliated with the player. Smart made his announcement Thursday in a social media post that LSU officials say is legitimate.
Smart averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals in nearly 30 minutes per game in his lone season with the Tigers.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Alford lands in Nevada
NEVADA — Nevada moved quickly to replace one big-name coach with another.
Nevada hired former UCLA coach Steve Alford on Thursday, four days after Eric Musselman left for Arkansas.
Alford is expected to be introduced at a Friday news conference
Musselman built up the Wolf Pack in four seasons, leading them to the NCAA Tournament three straight years before leaving for the SEC and the Razorbacks.
Alford returns to the Mountain West Conference, where he had some of his biggest successes. He spent six seasons at New Mexico, leading the Lobos to the NCAA Tournament three times, including a trip to the third round in 2012. Alford went 155-52 at New Mexico.
DUKE’S REDDISH GOING PRO: Cam Reddish is the latest Duke freshman to leave school for the NBA draft.
Reddish announced his decision on his verified Instagram page Thursday, one day after teammate RJ Barrett said he was entering the draft. School spokesman Mike DeGeorge says Reddish has hired an agent.
Reddish averaged 13.5 points and hit 33 percent of his 3-pointers, with several coming in clutch situations. That includes one with 0.8 seconds remaining to lift Duke past Florida State in January.
SOCCER
U.S. national team to play in St. Paul
ST. PAUL — The U.S. men’s national soccer team will play Guyana in the CONCACAF Gold Cup at Allianz Field on June 18. This will be the first competitive match for the U.S. since they failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
The Group D doubleheader in St. Paul will also feature Panama versus Trinidad and Tobago.
After playing Guyana — a country of less than 1 million people on the north side of South America — the U.S. will receive its rematch against Trinidad and Tobago on June 22 in Cleveland. The Americans lost 2-1 to Trinidad and Tobago in the final World Cup qualifier in October 2017.
The U.S. will then face Panama in Kansas City on June 26. If the U.S. advances in the 16-nation regional tournament, it will play in quarterfinals on June 29 or 30. The final is at Soldier Field in Chicago on July 7.
WNBA
Lynx deal Wright to New York
NEW YORK — The New York Liberty acquired guard Tanisha Wright from Minnesota on Thursday in a deal that also included Las Vegas and Atlanta.
The Liberty sent their second-round pick in the 2020 draft to the Lynx in exchange for guard Tanisha Wright. New York also sent guard Sugar Rogers to Las Vegas for the Aces’ second round pick in 2020, and the Aces traded Nia Coffey to Atlanta.
Wright averaged 4.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for Minnesota last year. She spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons with New York after 10 years with Seattle.
