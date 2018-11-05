NFL
Vikings, Bears game flexed to SNF
The battle for NFC North supremacy will have a prime-time stage. NBC will televise the Nov. 18 matchup between the Vikings and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field as part of its “Sunday Night Football” series. The NFL flexed the original noon start to 7:20 p.m.
That will make at least three nationally televised Sunday night games for the Vikings, who play host to Green Bay Nov. 25 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
After defeating Detroit 24-9 Sunday, the Vikings are 5-3-1 entering their bye and trail the first-place Bears (5-3) in the division. Chicago plays host to the Lions on Sunday.
BELL, STEELERS SILENT: Le’Veon Bell has not had contact with the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, sources tell ESPN, and barring an unforeseen development in the next few days, is not expected to report to the team in time for Thursday night’s game against the Panthers, increasing the possibility that the star running back will not play at all this season.
Bell faces a deadline of Nov. 13 to report in order to play at all this season. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, Bell must report to the Steelers by 3 p.m. next Tuesday or he will be ineligible for the remainder of the season, a source confirmed to ESPN.
The collective bargaining agreement mandates that any player on a contract or on a tender must report by the Tuesday after the 10th week of the season if he wants to play that year.
NBA
Cavs sign Drew to new contract
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Larry Drew has agreed to a new contract to be the team’s interim coach for the remainder of this season.
Drew had asked the team to restructure his deal if he was going to take over after Tyronn Lue was fired. Drew wanted some guarantees and security during a rebuilding season for the Cavs, who are 1-8 entering Monday night’s game in Orlando. Drew had been serving as the team’s acting coach while his agent negotiated with the Cavs.
The team holds an option for next season with Drew, the club’s top assistant since 2016.
GYMNASTICS
USOC seeks to revoke USA Gymnastics’ status
The U.S. Olympic Committee is moving to revoke USA Gymnastics’ status as the governing body for the sport at the Olympic level, meting out the nuclear option to an organization that has botched its own reorganization in the wake of a sex-abuse scandal involving former team doctor Larry Nassar.
In an open letter to the gymnastics community Monday, USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland said “you deserve better,” and that the challenges facing USA Gymnastics are more than it is capable of overcoming as currently constructed.
The organization, even with a newly constituted board of directors, made repeated mistakes after the revelations Nassar molested Olympians while working as a volunteer.
Those included the botched hiring of a program coordinator and an interim CEO to replace Kerry Perry, who lasted barely nine months on the job after replacing Steve Penny.
“This is a situation where there are no perfect solutions,” Hirshland said.
The announcement comes only days after the U.S. team brought home nine medals from the World Championships in the first major meet on the lead-up to the Tokyo Games in 2020. Five of those were individual medals won by Olympic champion Simone Biles, who is among the athletes who have not hesitated to criticize the organization.
