JUCO BASKETBALL
Western women advance
The Western Technical College women’s basketball team kept its season alive with a 74-60 win over Rochester Technical and Community College in NJCAA Region XIIIA tournament at Viterbo’s Beggs Gymnasium.
The Cavaliers (19-5) started the game on a 9-0 run and never let Rochester (11-15) get into the game. They won the first quarter 26-12 and shot 47 percent from the field in the first half.
Holmen High School graduate Caitlin Young led Western’s hot shooting, going 6 of 12 from behind 3-point line to power a game-high 20 points. Kerrigan Lyga added 11 points and five rebounds, and Danielle Koch tallied 10 points for Western.
The Cavaliers face Anoka-Ramsey in the tournament finals at 1 p.m. Sunday. Western swept the regular-season series against Anoka-Ramsey.
NASCAR
Kyle Busch wins Xfinity race in double OT
LAS VEGAS — Kyle Busch moved into position for a three-race weekend sweep in his hometown, holding on in double-overtime to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Busch held off John Hunter Nemechek on the final lap, adding his 93rd career Xfinity series win to his victory in the Truck Series on Friday night.
Busch had to bounce back from an early unscheduled pit stop due to a loose wheel, but the veteran Cup Series driver rolled back into the lead and stayed in front during two overtime restarts.
Busch is the only driver ever to win Trucks, Xfinity and Cup series races in the same weekend, doing it at Bristol in 2010 and 2017.
Las Vegas native Noah Gragson was third.
MLB
Phillies introduce Harper, will wear No. 3
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Bryce Harper sounded like a typical Philadelphian talking about a goal every Phillies fan will endorse.
“I want to be on Broad Street on a frickin’ boat or bus or whatever it is and hold a (World Series) trophy over my head,” the six-time All-Star said Saturday after putting on his new No. 3 jersey.
The Phillies are counting on Harper to help them win only the third championship in franchise history. Philadelphia gave Harper a 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history at $330 million. His arrival has fans scurrying to the box office. The team said 180,000 tickets were sold in less than two days after the agreement was reported Thursday afternoon.
“He’s a magnetic personality and he plays the game with his heart on his sleeve and Philadelphia loves that,” Phillies owner John Middleton said. “They love people who leave a little skin on the grass.”
Harper was greeted by the Phillie Phanatic as he walked onto the first base dugout at the team’s spring training ballpark. He got applause from team employees gathered for his introductory news conference.
Negotiations took far longer than expected, but Harper and his agent, Scott Boras, insisted an opt-out clause was never a hold up. Boras said Harper was his first client to instruct him not to seek one.
“I wanted to be able to dig my roots somewhere through the ups and downs of the team and the organization,” Harper said. “It’s going to be tough for our team to win every single year, I understand that. Even through the bumps and bruises, the goods and the bads, I want to be a part of that.”
Middleton put pressure on himself early in the free agency process when he told a reporter the Phillies wanted to win so badly they would be “stupid” about money. Before signing Harper, general manager Matt Klentak acquired two-time All-Star shortstop Jean Segura and All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto in trades and signed 2013 NL MVP Andrew McCutchen and 2011 All-Star reliever David Robertson.
“Does it look like stupid money to you?” Middleton said. “I think Matt has had a pretty good offseason. ... I wanted to signal that I was going to be aggressive. Matt made himself and me look really smart.”
Harper chose No. 3 instead of the No. 34 he wore for the Washington Nationals because Hall of Famer Roy Halladay was the last player to wear No. 34 for the Phillies. He said he’s enjoyed playing in Philadelphia and spoke to former Phillies outfielder Jayson Werth, who was his teammate in Washington for several seasons.
“You’ll always be remembered for winning and what better place to do it than Philly,” Harper said.
TENNIS
Federer wins Dubai to join century club
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Add a century of career titles to Roger Federer’s staggering list of tennis achievements.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion became the second male player to win 100 tour-level tournaments in the professional era when he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.
Jimmy Connors is the other player to reach the milestone, and the American ended his career on 109 titles.
“Welcome to the ‘Triple Digit’ tournament victory club,” Connors said in a Twitter post to Federer, “I’ve been a bit lonely — glad to have the company!!!”
By beating a player nearly half his age, the 37-year-old Federer continued his record of winning at least one title every season since his first in 2001 in Milan. Eight of his victories have come in Dubai.
As well as his record haul of Grand Slam titles, which includes a record eight wins at Wimbledon, Federer has won a record six ATP Finals and topped the rankings for a record 310 weeks — including 237 straight.
