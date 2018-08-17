COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Fourth-ranked V-Hawks win twice
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fourth-ranked Viterbo University volleyball team won two matches Friday at the Evangel Tip-Off Classic and used a timely run to beat third-ranked Missouri Baptist 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, 12-25, 15-10 in closing out the day.
The V-Hawks (3-0) broke away from an 8-8 tie with five straight points in the fifth set and were led by senior and Sparta graduate Aubrey Aspen in the victory. Aspen tied teammate Miah Garant for the Viterbo lead with 13 kills and added eight blocks. Rachel Frankowski had 19 digs.
Viterbo opened with a 25-22, 26-24, 25-22 victory over Midland, Neb. Holmen’s Hannah Erickson had 11 kills in that match, while Frankowski had 16 digs.
Chloe Jakscht had 49 assists in the two matches, getting 29 of them against Missouri Baptist.
GIRLS GOLF
Hilltoppers second at Country Club
The Onalaska High School girls golf team placed second in a field of 11 teams at the Onalaska Invitational played at the La Crosse Country Club on Friday.
The Hilltoppers shot a 386, which was two shots behind champion Stevens Point and seven ahead of third-place New Richmond.
Aquinas senior Annie Balduzzi shot a 10-over-par 82 to place third and lead local golfers, while Amber Nguyen’s 91 tied her for fourth place and topped Onalaska. Alyssa Achenreiner added a 94 and Allison Balduzzi a 99 for Onalaska.
Tomah was fourth (403) and G-E-T seventh (450) with Jposie Mathison’s eighth-place 95 leading the Timberwolves.
GIRLS TENNIS
Aquinas defeats Winona
The Aquinas High School girls tennis team secured five victories in beating Winona 5-2 at UW- La Crosse.
Giselle Fischer outlasted Winona’s Emma Heinart in an enduring 7-5, 5-7, 14-12 No. 1 singles match. No. 2 singles Fiona O’Flaherty saw things move faster, defeating Winona’s Anni Jacobs 6-0, 6-0. Grace Smith and Maggie Burgmeier earneda No. 1 doubles victory for Aquinas after defeating Emily Havan and Carson Johnson 6-2, 6-1.
ONALASKA LUTHER DOMINATES EC NORTH: The Knights defeated Eau Claire North 5-2 in what was Coach Mark Ross’s 200th dual meet victory.
Onalaska Luther (7-1) won all three doubles matches, beginning with a 6-1, 6-0 No. 1 doubles victory from Phoebe Christenson and Jenna Wahl as they improved to an overall record of 8-0. Alissa Fruit and Faith Struemke moved up to 7-1 as they defeated Bailey Zamhofsky and Aleshe Lebonne 6-3, 2-6, 10-4.
SPARTA WINS ALL BUT ONE: Savannah Holcomb, Chloe Erickson and Carly Muller each won straight-set victories in singles action to power the Spartans. Viroqua’s lone win came at No. 1 doubles, where Marissa Czap and Cammie Leer beat Maryra Ramirez and Jenna Kroeger, 6-3, 2-6, 10-7.
TRUCK SERIES
Sauter wins Truck race at Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Johnny Sauter took the lead with five laps left when John Hunter Nemechek slowed because of late fuel pickup issues, then held off Stewart Friesen late Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway for his fifth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory of the season.
The 40-year-old Sauter, a native of Necedah, Wis., who still races at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway, wrapped up the series regular-season title by starting the race on the 0.533 oval, and went on to break a tie with Brett Moffitt for the series victory lead heading into the playoffs.
Sauter won a week after losing the lead to Moffitt on the final lap at Michigan.
“I’ve never won at Bristol before, so I was pumped,” Sauter said. “I’m so lucky I’ve got this group of guys. We won at Bristol! This is the ultimate! For a short-track guy, and I consider myself a short-track guy, to get a win at a place like this is so special. I’m just pumped, and I can’t wait to start our championship run.”
Friesen finished 0.236 back, missing a chance for his first series victory.
“That was probably the most fun I’ve had all year,” Friesen said. “Bumping and grinding, and no better guys to race with than John Hunter and Johnny. We’ll take it and move on.”
Nemechek, the winner of the first two stages, ended up third. Parker Kligerman was fourth, followed by Todd Gilliland, Justin Haley, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, Noah Gragson and Grand Enfinger.
Sauter, Friesen, Moffitt, Gragson, Haley, Rhodes, Enfinger and Crafton will race for the season championship during the playoffs, starting next week at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Bowmanville, Ontario.
NASCAR
Truex needs sponsorship to keep team intact
BRISTOL, Tenn. — NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. needs sponsorship to stay with his championship-winning race team. Truex is locked in a fierce battle with former champions Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick in his push to defend last year’s Cup Series title. His Furniture Row Racing team is in the mix even though the future of the No. 78 team is in flux.
Furniture Row is seeking a primary sponsor for next year, and does not have contracts with Truex or manufacturer Toyota. He said he hopes to have a better idea on what his future holds in the next few weeks.
“Right now, we need sponsorship. That’s as simple as it gets,” Truex said Friday. “Is there a 50 percent chance we get that in the next couple of weeks? Or is there a 100 percent chance? Or is there 2 percent? I don’t know. I can tell you that everything really is based upon that.”
Colorado-based Furniture Row for years was sponsored by team owner Barney Visser, who with Truex was finally able to sell inventory and bring funding to the car. The team had a breakout 2018 season and won the Cup title, but 5-Hour Energy is leaving at the end of the season and Visser doesn’t want to return to funding the operation out of pocket.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.