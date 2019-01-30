NFL
Rams’ Robey-Coleman says he received death threats
ATLANTA — The comments on social media grew darker by the hour until Nickell Robey-Coleman decided to stop looking. Fans being frustrated is one thing. Seeing threats on his life crawl into his Instagram feed took it to another level.
“There was a little bit of everything,” the Los Angeles Rams cornerback said Wednesday at the team hotel. “Yeah, I had like one or two death threats. I mean, it wasn’t anything that I really paid attention to. I think it was just a fake page that was online by somebody that was probably bitter and didn’t like the call and they said something on Facebook or Instagram or something.
“But I ignored them and moved on.”
The 27-year-old Robey-Coleman was the target of New Orleans fans after the now-infamous play during which he was not penalized for his hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis. No flag was thrown for pass interference for the helmet-to-helmet nature of the hit — for which Robey-Coleman was fined $26,739 by the NFL — possibly altering the outcome of Los Angeles’ 26-23 overtime victory.
“I think the play just happened so fast that nobody could really react to it,” Robey-Coleman said. “He was open and the next minute, he was hit and it was incomplete. ... It was just a very fast play that happened and you had to react quick. It was going to be incomplete or pass interference, you know what I’m saying? It was really up to the ref.”
SOCCER
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Ex-Oklahoma State coach pleads guilty to bribery
NEW YORK — A former Oklahoma State assistant basketball coach pleaded guilty Wednesday to taking bribes from business advisers to steer them to star college athletes expected to turn pro.
Lamont Evans, 41, entered the plea in New York federal court to conspiring to commit bribery. He admitted receiving $22,000 to steer the players at the University of South Carolina and Oklahoma State University to certain financial advisers and business managers, attorney Johnny McCray said.
Evans also agreed to forfeit the bribe money he received from two financial advisers as part of the deal he signed Thursday.
“I now know that accepting those funds in exchange for introducing them to any one player was wrong and violated the law,” he said.
Sentencing was set for May 10 on a charge that carries the potential for up to five years in prison, though a plea agreement between Evans and prosecutors recommends no more than two years behind bars.
Judge Edgardo Ramos also warned that he could be deported because he is a citizen of Barbados, though he lives in Florida. He was a resident of Stillwater, Oklahoma, at the time of his arrest.
ALPINE SKIING
Vonn on ski roster for worlds, return possible
Lindsey Vonn was named to the U.S. ski team roster for the world championships, paving the way for a possible return to the starting gate despite her aching knees.
Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin highlight the 13-athlete American squad for the event that begins next week in Are, Sweden.
The 34-year-old Vonn was planning to step away in December. But the all-time winningest female World Cup racer contemplated retiring effective immediately after struggling to finish a super-G in Italy earlier this month because of the severe pain in both knees. Vonn later announced on social media the pain was due to a nerve issue.
Vonn skipped the World Cup races in Germany over the weekend to heal up.
Shiffrin will be chasing after her fourth straight world championship slalom title. Her first World Cup win was at a slalom race in Are in 2012.
SOCCER
Foot injury may keep Neymar out for 10 weeks
PARIS — Neymar is expected to be sidelined for about 10 weeks with a right foot injury, ruling the Paris Saint-Germain striker out of the Champions League matchup against Manchester United.
PSG travels to play United in the last 16 of the Champions League on Feb. 12, with the return leg in Paris on March 6. The injury potentially also rules him out both legs of the quarterfinals in mid-April if PSG advances. However, if PSG reaches the semifinals, the 26-year-old Brazilian may be back in time for the first leg at the end of April and the return leg in the second week of May.
A group of medical experts met Tuesday at PSG’s training ground to assess the damage to his fifth metatarsal and decided the best course of action was a “conservative treatment” and not an operation, PSG said Wednesday in a statement. Neymar was in “total agreement” with the decision, PSG added.
Neymar was injured while playing against Strasbourg last Wednesday in the French Cup, rolling his ankle as he fell to the ground following a couple of challenges.
It is Neymar’s third injury in the last 12 months.
In February, Neymar cracked the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, and he underwent surgery back home in Brazil. Although he recovered in time for the World Cup, he was not at his best in Russia.
Then, Neymar was substituted with a groin injury during the first half of Brazil’s friendly against Cameroon on Nov. 20.
Neymar became the world’s most expensive player when he joined PSG from Barcelona for 222 million euros ($254 million) in 2017. He has scored 20 goals in 23 games this season and 48 in 53 overall.
If his recovery goes well, Neymar should be able to play at the Copa America tournament, which opens on June 14 in Brazil. Neymar, who has made 96 international appearances, is third on Brazil’s scoring list with 60 goals, behind only Ronaldo (62) and Pele (77).
