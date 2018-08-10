PRO BASKETBALL Koenig signs with Montenegro
After spending one season with the Grand Rapids Drive of the G League, Aquinas High School graduate Bronson Koenig has signed to go overseas and play for the Mornar Bar in Montenegro.
Koenig averaged 9.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per game for the Drive and started 14 of the 47 games he played. He shot 40.5 percent from the 3-point line.
Mornar Bar is part of the EuroCup League.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL La Crescent stays alive at Central Plains
WAHPETON, N.D. — The La Crescent American Legion baseball team lost its first game but won an elimination game to stay alive in the Central Plains Division II tournament on Friday.
La Crescent lost a 3-1 game to Carrington (N.D.) before coming back to beat Le Sueur-Henderson 6-3 to stay alive in the double-elimination format.
Laudon Poellinger pitched 6⅓ innings, struck out five and allowed two hits in the victory over Le Sueuer-Henderson. Jake Knutson saved the game by getting the last two outs.
La Crescent (31-8) scored three runs in the first inning and three more in the second to take control. Jaden Moore was 3-for-3 and had a two-run single in the first inning. Cade McCool hit a two-run single with out outs in the second inning.
McCool also pitched a complete game against Carrington, but La Crescent had just six hits and scored its lone run in the fifth inning. La Crescent’s opponent on Saturday wasn’t yet determined at press time.
NASCAR Hamlin will start on pole
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch swept the front row in qualifying at Michigan International Speedway. Kevin Harvick, neck-and-neck with Busch all season, was right behind in third.
Hamlin went 202.794 mph in Friday’s session to win a pole for the second consecutive week. The JGR veteran is winless this season, while teammate Busch has six victories and Erik Jones has one.
His No. 11 team has clearly hit on something these last two weeks and Hamlin, a two-time Michigan winner, was fastest in all three rounds of qualifying and Friday’s first practice. But he’s still in search of a win and wants to continue his streak of at least one victory a year every season since his 2006 rookie year.
“It is a very important streak; I think about it,” said Hamlin, who thought the streak was over in 2013 when he broke his back and missed a month, then didn’t win until the season finale.
“You look back at the really great drivers of NASCAR, and they had long streaks, 10 years and above, of winning in a row, and you want to keep that going for sure. It’s important.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Maryland says staffers placed on leave after player death
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Members of the University of Maryland athletic staff have been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of a review of the death of football player Jordan McNair in June. The statement Friday night comes after an ESPN story, citing unidentified sources, described a program led by head coach DJ Durkin and strength and conditioning coach Rick Court rife with verbal abuse and humiliation of players.
In a statement to ESPN, Maryland said the alleged behavior of Durkin and Court were “troubling and not consistent with our approach to coaching and development of our student of our student athletes.” The school said it was committed to “examining and addressing any such reports when they are brought to our attention.” The school is awaiting the result of school-commissioned external review of the procedures and protocols surrounding athletes’ health and safety.
McNair was hospitalized May 29 after an organized team workout and died on June 13. Attorney for the McNair family, Billy Murphy, criticized how Maryland athletic staff responded to McNair falling ill and told ESPN a lawsuit was likely. Maryland athletic director Damon Evans said it was around 80 degrees out when the workouts began and that the players were told to run 10 110-yard sprints. Evans said 6-foot-4, 325-pound McNair completed the entire workout but had trouble breathing after he was done. After he was taken to the football team house, paramedics were called. After his death, the school launched an external review.
CYCLING
Former Tour champion Ullrich arrested
BERLIN — Former Tour de France champion Jan Ullrich was arrested early Friday and is being investigated for attempted manslaughter after allegedly attacking an escort at a Frankfurt hotel.
“It seems Mr. Ullrich and an escort woman had a dispute and that he attacked her,” Frankfurt police spokesperson Carina Lerch said. “She alerted the hotel staff and they called police.”
Lerch said the retired German cyclist was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The 31-year-old woman needed medical treatment. Lerch said no further details could be given on her condition while police were investigating. Later, a police statement said Ullrich had resisted arrest.
“As part of the police interrogation, the woman provided extensive information on the attacks of the accused. The accused so far makes use of his right to refuse to testify,” the statement said. “Currently, the accused is being investigated for attempted manslaughter and dangerous assault. The investigation has not yet been completed.”
Police said Ullrich was to be released later Friday after consultation with the prosecutor’s office in Frankfurt “because the conditions for detention are not met.”
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Coach who threw punch pleads not guilty
NEW YORK — A rising college basketball coaching star accused of throwing a punch that killed a New York City tourist who had apparently mistaken him for an Uber driver pleaded not guilty Thursday to an assault charge.
Wake Forest University assistant coach Jamill Jones attacked digital marketing guru Sandor Szabo around 1:15 a.m. last Sunday in Queens, causing him to fall and smash his head on the sidewalk, police said.
Szabo, visiting from Boca Raton, Florida, banged on the window of Jones’ SUV while looking for his ride after his stepsister’s wedding, police said.
A person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press that Szabo may have been drunkenly knocking on car windows before Jones allegedly confronted him. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to speak publicly.
The coach got out, followed Szabo to the sidewalk, clocked him and sped off, police said. Szabo never regained consciousness and was taken off life support Tuesday.
